VOL. 132 | NO. 216 | Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Constellation Branches Out, Buys Stake in Marijuana Company

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) – The spirits maker Constellation Brands is branching off and buying a mi-nority stake in a Canadian medicinal marijuana producer.

Constellation will pay $245 million Canadian dollars ($190.5 million) for a 9.9 percent interest in Canopy Growth.

Constellation Brands Inc., based in Victor, New York, near Rochester, said Monday that it has no plans to sell marijuana in the U.S. or any other market until it's legal at all government levels.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp., with the ticker symbol "WEED," jumped almost 14 percent in Toronto.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

