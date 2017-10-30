The Week Ahead: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

Good morning, Memphis. Get out those heavier jackets as the weather is much cooler than it has been. The annual Indie Memphis Film Festival highlights a week of entertaining options and the Memphis Hustle play their first home game in Southaven’s Landers Center. Happy Halloween!

For anyone experiencing hip or knee pain or who may be considering hip or knee replacement, Campbell Clinic is hosting a free dinner and discussion with Campbell Clinic total joint replacement surgeon Dr. Patrick Toy at The Great Hall & Conference Center in Germantown on Wednesday. Toy has been on staff at Campbell Clinic since 2009 and specializes in direct anterior total hip replacement surgery, a procedure that allows some patients to undergo hip replacement in an outpatient setting. Prior to joining Campbell Clinic, Toy completed medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis and served as a resident at Campbell Clinic. The goal of joint replacement is to ease pain and restore motion to hips, knees and shoulders experiencing wear and tear caused by age, activity and injury. To RSVP for the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., click here or call 901-567-8164. Dinner will be served.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off this week. Our coverage of the upcoming festival can be found here. Highlights of this year’s event, which runs Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 6, include dozens of films and shorts including “Thom Pain” starring actor Rainn Wilson, a familiar fixture on NBC’s sitcom “The Office,” who will attend the film’s Memphis screening.

Indie Memphis is also working with the National Civil Rights Museum to present MLK50, a special slate of old and new films to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The films were chosen to address the legacies both completed and unfinished connected to Dr. King’s work. More information about the festival, including details about the lineup, can be found at IndieMemphis.com.

Pay raises for several Shelby County government elected positions, including mayor and sheriff, as well as raises for county commissioners themselves, will be voted on in the second of three readings by the 13 commissioners on Monday. The third and final reading will be the deciding vote in early November. The commission also takes up some land items centered around Shelby County Farms.

Undercurrent 041 will be held Monday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Memphis Ornamental Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. The event is a regular gathering of young professionals. There is really no agenda and the only task, really, is to have a drink and meet new people. There’s no cost and no cover, just register here to save your spot.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team tips off its season with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. LeMoyne-Owen College. Tubby Smith’s second Tigers team has many new player, with returning starters in guard Jeremiah Martin and forward Jimario Rivers. For details on tickets, go to www.gotigersgo.com.

The Memphis Grizzlies play a pair of home games this week at FedExForum against Eastern Conference opponents, the first on Monday at 7 p.m. vs. the Charlotte Hornets, and then at 7 Wednesday vs. the Orlando Magic. For tickets, check nba.com/grizzlies/.

And closing a big week of hoops in the Memphis area, the Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, begin their inaugural season at 7 p.m. Saturday vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Landers Center in Southaven. The Hustle play again at 6 on Sunday night vs. the Salt Lake City Stars. Among the players on the Hustle roster are former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 1-901-888-HOOP.

On Halloween, Crosstown Concourse will host a Creep Sweep Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. At the event, cars will be lined up in the plaza and trick-or-treaters will be able to go from trunk to trunk to collect goodies. IRIS Orchestra Fellows will be on hand to provide musical entertainment. Volunteers, who are responsible for bringing their own candy, are still needed for the event. More information on volunteering can be found by emailing porsche@crosstownarts.org.

