Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

Start of Federal Trial of Pilot Flying J Executives Delayed

AP

Updated 4:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the federal fraud trial of the four former Pilot Flying J staffers is now set to begin on Nov. 6. Court records don't indicate a reason for the delay.

Knoxville-based Pilot, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the country, is run by Jimmy Haslam. He and his brother have denied any prior knowledge of a diesel fuel rebate scam that caused Pilot to pay an $85 million settlement with defrauded customers an additional a $92 million penalty to the government.

Fourteen former members of the Pilot sales team have pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 71 456 18,326
MORTGAGES 94 562 21,397
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 150 955 37,571
BANKRUPTCIES 40 285 12,210
BUSINESS LICENSES 16 101 5,778
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 184 12,432
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 117 4,595

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.