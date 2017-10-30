Riverfront Trails to Get ‘Riverline’ Branding, Signage

VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

The Riverfront Development Corp. is about to mark the 4.75 miles of riverfront biking and pedestrian trails between Mud Island’s north end and Big River Crossing on the Harahan Bridge with a coordinated set of signs and other markers.

Branded as the “Riverline,” the signage and markers go to the Design Review Board of the Downtown Memphis Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for approval.

The DRB meets at 4 p.m. at the Downtown Commission Offices, 114 N. Main St.

The signs and markers include 39 precast yellow spheres that will mark the trail every eighth of a mile. There are also 48 large pole marker signs; five smaller pole marker signs; 16 precast park signs with the Riverline logo and the name of the particular park it passes; 11 map and information signs; 12 blade signs; two trail identity signs; three map signs; nine visitor information signs; five painted yellow-circle signs on concrete walks; and three murals that will be on concrete flood walls near the Pyramid.

The improvements will also include a connector sidewalk within Martyr’s Park to better connect that park with the existing sidewalk on Channel 3 Drive that leads to Big River Crossing.

The move toward the improved signage and markings comes just weeks after the Wolf River Greenway section on Mud Island’s north end formally opened to the public. Confluence Park, as it is being called, marks the confluence of the Mississippi and Wolf rivers and is the westernmost section of the greenway that follows the Wolf River across the entire length of Shelby County from Confluence Park eastward into Fayette County.