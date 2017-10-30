VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

New Memphis will host the Celebrate What’s Right: Urban Renaissance luncheon and panel discussion Monday, Oct. 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The panel features four local leaders and experts who have been catalysts for the city’s urban renaissance. Tickets are $30. Register at newmemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden wraps up its 2017 Vine to Wine wine-tasting series with “Spooky Spirits” Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Indulge in adult “spirits” and frighteningly delicious hors d’oeuvres – and come in costume, if you dare. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/winetastings for details.

The Indie Memphis Film Festival 2017 takes place Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 1-6, featuring a wide selection of screenings at multiple venues; MLK50, a special program of films to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination and highlight civil rights issues; special guest appearances; panels and talks; and a three-day Midtown block party. Festival passes and single tickets available. Visit indiememphis.com for a schedule.

Campbell Clinic will host a total joint replacement seminar Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Germantown Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Learn more about joint replacement surgery during this free dinner and discussion with Campbell Clinic surgeon Dr. Patrick Toy. Register at eventbrite.com or call 901-567-8164.

Commercial Real Estate Review & Forecast, part of The Daily News’ 2017 Seminar Series, will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss office, industrial and retail real estate developments in 2017 and forecast what to expect in 2018. Wine-and-cheese reception to follow. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

Germantown Performing Arts Center hosts An Evening with Bruce Hornsby Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Come early for a reception for featured visual artist Bill Bailey in the GPAC lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the pre-show grove party with live music, food trucks and bar in the GPAC Grove from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Party and reception are free; buy tickets for the Hornsby concert at gpacweb.com.