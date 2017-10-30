Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

Corker: Not Ruling Out Possible 2020 Run Against Trump

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

Updated 4:35PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Sen. Bob Corker did not rule out a possible run in 2020 against President Donald Trump when asked by reporters. But he adds he's focused on the next 14 months of his term and isn't thinking that far ahead.

Attending a Tennessee economic development conference, Corker also said Friday any impeachment effort isn't realistic and won't happen.

At the conference, attendees applauded Corker and laughed when Tennessee's U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and state economic development chief Bob Rolfe joked about Corker's recent fame. It was Corker's first public appearance in Tennessee since his latest round of feuding with Trump, which gained national attention.

This week, Corker doubled down on criticisms of Trump, calling him "utterly untruthful" and responsible for "the debasement of our nation."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 71 456 18,326
MORTGAGES 94 562 21,397
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 150 955 37,571
BANKRUPTCIES 40 285 12,210
BUSINESS LICENSES 16 101 5,778
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 184 12,432
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 117 4,595

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.