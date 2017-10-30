Commission to Vote on New Terms for Shelby Farms Park Conservancy

VOL. 132 | NO. 215 | Monday, October 30, 2017

Shelby County commissioners have several property transfers on their agenda Monday, Oct. 30, a bump in funding to the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy and the second of three votes on a pay raise for 19 of county government’s top elected positions.

Commissioners vote on a resolution that would up county government funding to the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy as it takes on the operation and maintenance of more territory.

The conservancy, which manages and operates the county-owned park land for county government, would get a $250,000 boost in its annual funding from $575,848 a year to $825,848.

In return for that increased funding, the conservancy would manage the area known as the Shelby Farms Park Operation Area – a staging and maintenance area at Mullins Station Road and Raleigh LaGrange Road.

County government would also no longer pay for new equipment or to replace and repair old equipment used by the conservancy.

The commission also votes on a pedestrian and bicycle trail easement off Walnut Grove Road. The county would turn over to the city of Memphis the 4.l5 acres of easement in the Lucius E. Burch Jr. Natural Area, which is located east of Shelby Farms Park and Agricenter, to be part of the Wolf River Greenway.

The easement would connect to a section of the Wolf River Greenway that is currently under construction.

The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Vasco Smith Administration Building. Follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage.

Another resolution on Monday’s agenda would transfer 15.1 acres of county-owned land at Rust Road west of Highway 51 in northern Shelby County via quit claim deed to Shelby County Schools as the site of a new Woodstock K-12 school. The land is on the other side of Rust from Woodstock Middle School.

SCS has had tentative plans for several years to build some kind of new Woodstock school either on the site of the middle school or on the county land. Earlier plans were for a Woodstock High School.

County government had the land for possible use as a future county park.

Also Monday, commissioners vote on the second of three readings of an ordinance that would raise the pay of 19 county elected positions, including the 13 county commission seats, effective with the winners of the 2018 county elections.

The other six elected positions that would get double-digit percentage raises under the ordinance are Shelby County mayor, sheriff, trustee, register, assessor and Shelby County clerk.

The measure requires nine votes – a two-thirds majority of the 13 members – to win approval on third reading at the first commission meeting in November. Regardless of what happens Monday, the measure will advance to a third and final reading under the commission’s rules of procedure.