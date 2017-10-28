Oct 27-Nov 2, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 44 | Saturday, October 28, 2017

2010: Election day in Memphis and Shelby County with a referendum on the first metro government charter to reach the ballot in 39 years. The proposed charter for a consolidated Memphis-Shelby County government narrowly passes in the city with 51 percent of the votes -- a margin of 2,337 over those voting against the consolidation charter. It is crushed in the county outside the city in the dual referendum with 85 percent or 76,988 voting against it compared to 13,633 votes for it.

1950: The Memphis City Commission approves a step toward underground parking Downtown with a contract with Norton and Rice architects to draw up plans and a cost estimate for the construction of such parking. Among the other items approved -- a transfer of $1,000 from the Fairgrounds Amusement Park account to the Swimming Pools account. Finas Wilson is awarded a $3,480 contract for marking runways at Memphis Municipal Airport.

1947: On the front page of The Daily News, Jolly Cab is changing the black and white color scheme of its cabs to vermillion and cream. Jolly Cab president Dave Jolly also announces the company has bought 15 new Fords, which will be the first in the fleet to sport the new colors -- vermillion on the fenders and cream bodies. Look for them on the streets of the city next week.

1923: The week before city elections were busy with incumbent Memphis Mayor Rowlett Paine taking a front page ad in The Daily News featuring a picture of him and the slogan “Keep Him On The Job.” Meanwhile, the Ku Klux Klan is running what it billed as “The Independent Ticket” headed by mayoral challenger W. Joe Wood that included future Congressman Clifford Davis as the Klan candidate for City Judge. The Klan ticket’s slogan was “For A Bigger and Better Memphis.” Davis had been Paine’s secretary. Meanwhile, among the privilege licenses listed was one for the Lyric Theater at 291 Madison Avenue.