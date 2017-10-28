I Love Juice Bar Owners Seek Out Venues With History, Community

VOL. 10 | NO. 44 | Saturday, October 28, 2017

Not only do I Love Juice Bar owners Scott and Rebekah Tashie want to lead the way when it comes to providing healthy food on the go, the two local restaurateurs also like leading the way when it comes to transformative real estate developments.

When the couple announced in October that they would open their third I Love Juice Bar location in the still-under-construction Tennessee Brewery’s Bottle Shop next spring, it carried on a Tashie tradition of opening new locations in up-and-coming areas that are loaded with history.

“That’s something we look for,” Scott Tashie said. “A place we can go that’s not just a new shopping center or a brand new structure. (Something) that’s got a lot of history, and a sense of community around it.”

In addition to the Tennessee Brewery location, the Tashies have a store in the Crosstown Concourse, which opened in August, and their inaugural I Love Juice Bar location on Cooper Street between Overton Square and Cooper-Young in Midtown that they opened in 2015.

Even though they both went away to separate colleges – Scott to Denver University, Rebekah to Ole Miss – the pair said their soft spot for these types of developments stem from their deep-seeded Memphis roots.

“Memphis is just home,” Rebekah said. “We both have big families here and I think that’s what brought us back. We want to give back to the community and the city that we love.”

Prior to I Love Juice Bar, Scott’s first foray into owning a restaurant came in 2012 when he took over the former Cosmic Coconut in East Memphis after a career-ending sports injury.

“I was a big golfer,” he said. “I played professionally for a couple of years and I got injured real bad. After I tore my ACL for the second time on the same knee, I decided to call it quits.”

Since then, the Tashies have expanded and rebranded the Cosmic Coconut into the City Silo Table + Pantry, which now serves an extended menu of eggs, dairy and chicken in addition the already extensive list of smoothies, salads and juices.

“We get our eggs from a farm down in the Olive Branch area, and our chicken is from over in Arkansas,” Scott said. “That was something that was really important to us, that our food was very high quality and we didn’t skimp on anything.”

Changes in people’s everyday eating habits is one factor they attribute to their growth, as well as their willingness to try new things in the name of good health.

“A lot of people these days are doing their own homework,” Rebekah said. “People are just learning a lot more about the health industry. Five years ago it was different than it is now.”

As for the future, Rebekah said I Love Juice Bar is also in the process of rolling out new catering options, and the couple is always looking for new expansion opportunities.

“We have a good map laid out,” Scott added. “As we get each location open, give it our love, get it going and support it, then we will get our next store open.”