VOL. 10 | NO. 44 | Saturday, October 28, 2017

The 2018-Model Memphis International Auto Show takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Experience the latest in-car technology, research your next vehicle and test drive more than a dozen vehicles on site. Buy discount e-tickets at memphisautoshow.com.

RiverArtsFest returns Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, to the South Main Historic Arts District. The festival is a street celebration of fine arts and local music with artist demonstrations and hands-on art activities for all ages. More than 180 artists from Memphis and around the country gather to exhibit and sell their latest works. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit riverartsmemphis.org.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis will hold “Mammos ’Til Midnight” Friday, Oct. 27, at 5959 Park Ave. Appointments will be available from 4 p.m. until midnight for women to receive their annual screening mammogram in a relaxing environment with wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres. Physician referral not required. Call 833-216-5944 to schedule an appointment.

Latino Memphis will host the Day of the Dead Fiesta on Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Columns at One Commerce Square. Enjoy performances by Aztec dancers, Mariachi Guadalajara and more at this upscale dance club-like experience. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door and include small bites and access to the photo booth and flower-making stations. Sugar skull-inspired face-painting sessions and bar passes also available. Visit latinomemphis.org for details.

The Round the Mound 5K Walk/Run, hosted by JUICE Orange Mound, is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. starting at the intersection of Pendleton Street and Deadrick Avenue and ending at Melrose High School. Entry is $25 and includes a registration bag with custom race T-shirt. Visit bit.ly/ROUNDTHEMOUND for details.

Domestic abuse survivor Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of Washington, D.C., sniper John A. Muhammad, will be the keynote speaker at “Bridging Troubled Waters,” a free community forum aimed at ending domestic violence, Saturday, Oct. 28. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UT Health Science Center Student Alumni Center, 800 Madison Ave. Open to the public; a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Register at uthsc.edu/special-events or call 901-448-2704.

Church Health will host a Saturday Morning Unwind Session on Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. in its meditation chapel at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Unwind and refocus with mindfulness expert Greg Graber. Free and open to the public. Visit churchhealth.org/events for details.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company continues its Shakespeare Shout-Out Series with a “free, fun and fast” performance of “Julius Caesar” Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. inside the Germantown Library, 1925 Exeter Road. Seven actors “blaze forth” this 75-minute performance of Shakespeare’s epic Roman story. Cost is free; no tickets needed. Shout-Out Series shows continue through Nov. 10. Visit tnshakespeare.org for a schedule.

L’Ecole Culinaire will host a “Spooky Treats” cooking class for kids and parents Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at L’Ecole, 1245 N. Germantown Parkway. Learn to make cute boo bites and gross lifelike concoctions sure to spook your Halloween party guests. Cost is $45; includes hands-on instruction of three recipes. Register at lecole.edu.

The Pink Palace Museum will host a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt and Movie Combo Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 3050 Central Ave. Search the Pink Palace for items straight from the pages of Harry Potter during an enchanting scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a screening of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in the CTI 3D Giant Theater. Tickets are $15 for all ages. Visit memphismuseums.org or call 901-636-2362.

The annual Spaceface Halloween party is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Hi Tone Cafe, 412 N. Cleveland St. The party will feature five Memphis acts, local art and food vendors, and a costume contest for attendees who bring a donation of menstruation products for Sister Supply. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Visit hitonecafe.com.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will perform Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Spanning two cities in the American West, this contemporary ballet company draws on top global choreographers, groundbreaking pieces and virtuoso dancers. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

The third annual Sinners for Saints Ball, a Halloween bash benefiting Church Health, takes place Saturday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. at three neighboring venues on Madison Avenue. For one all-inclusive price, hit the dance party at Stop 345 (345 Madison Ave.), chill in the all-acoustic lounge at Tad Pierson’s Indoor Trailer Park (343 Madison), perform all-night karaoke at Brinson’s (341 Madison), and more. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Visit sinnersforsaintsball.com.

New Memphis will host the Celebrate What’s Right: Urban Renaissance luncheon and panel discussion Monday, Oct. 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. The panel features four local leaders and experts who have been catalysts for the city’s urban renaissance. Tickets are $30. Register at newmemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden wraps up its 2017 Vine to Wine wine-tasting series with “Spooky Spirits” Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Indulge in adult “spirits” and frighteningly delicious hors d’oeuvres – and come in costume, if you dare. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/winetastings for details.

The Indie Memphis Film Festival 2017 takes place Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 1-6, featuring a wide selection of screenings at multiple venues; MLK50, a special program of films to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination and highlight civil rights issues; special guest appearances; panels and talks; and a three-day Midtown block party. Festival passes and single tickets available. Visit indiememphis.com for a schedule.

Campbell Clinic will host a total joint replacement seminar Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Germantown Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Learn more about joint replacement surgery during this free dinner and discussion with Campbell Clinic surgeon Dr. Patrick Toy. Register at eventbrite.com or call 901-567-8164.

Commercial Real Estate Review & Forecast, part of The Daily News’ 2017 Seminar Series, will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss office, industrial and retail real estate developments in 2017 and forecast what to expect in 2018. Wine-and-cheese reception to follow. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

The Cooper Young Business Association will host its annual Young Artist Contest show and reception Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peabody Elementary, 2086 Young Ave. This year’s theme is “Cooper Young Celebrates Local Music and Art!” Visit cooperyoungfestival.com for details.

Germantown Performing Arts Center hosts An Evening with Bruce Hornsby Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Come early for a reception for featured visual artist Bill Bailey in the GPAC lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the pre-show grove party with live music, food trucks and bar in the GPAC Grove from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Party and reception are free; buy tickets for the Hornsby concert at gpacweb.com.