Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 10 | NO. 44 | Saturday, October 28, 2017

CEO of First Tennessee Parent Co. Gets $5.5M Bonus

By Andy Meek

Updated 7:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

The board of directors of First Tennessee Bank’s parent company has approved a $5.5 million bonus for CEO Bryan Jordan.

The compensation committee of the board at First Horizon National Corp. approved the award, the company disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing, because of the board wanting to reward Jordan “for, among other things, his leadership over the past six years and the company’s outstanding performance during that time.

“This bonus fulfills the committee’s intention, stated in (First Horizon’s) proxy statement for its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, to deliver value commensurate with (First Horizon’s) achievements over the past six years.”

Jordan took the top executive spot at First Horizon in 2008, during the Great Recession, and took on the role of board chairman in 2012. The bank’s stock has been trading lately near its 52-week high, and the company reported a 7 percent increase in net income in the just-ended third quarter - from $63.2 million to $67.3 million year-over-year.

At First Tennessee especially, the company has kept a lid on expenses and shrunk its cost structure over the years. In the third quarter, First Tennessee had a strong efficiency ratio of 53 percent - which means, basically, it spends 53 cents to make every dollars. That’s down about five percent year-over-year.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 71 456 18,326
MORTGAGES 94 562 21,397
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 150 955 37,571
BANKRUPTCIES 40 285 12,210
BUSINESS LICENSES 16 101 5,778
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 31 184 12,432
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 117 4,595

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.