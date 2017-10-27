‘Trey’s Company’ Captures Spirit of the Summer of ‘82

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

For years I’ve sat next to Frank Murtaugh in the press box at University of Memphis football games at the Liberty Bowl. For a long time, there was a lot of head shaking and muttering during those games because, well, it’s actually hard to watch bad football and write about it.

Then Justin Fuente came to town. And then Mike Norvell.

Murtaugh, when not serving as managing editor for Memphis Magazine, writes a sports column for The Flyer. Suffice to say, Frank and I have a shared appreciation for the drama of sports seasons. But as sportswriters, we do not get the privilege of creating the story from scratch and re-writing to suit our whims.

So when I heard Frank had written a novel, “Trey’s Company,” I was curious.

What follows is neither a book review – not exactly – nor is it a plug (although, I don’t believe you’d be disappointed). Rather, it’s simply me wanting to share something I didn’t necessarily expect to find in the fall of 2017: a book that captures the summer of 1982 in Cleveland, Tenn., about a 13-year-boy named Trey, and his friends, finding their way in a world they don’t always understand.

Trey, like a young Frank Murtaugh, bleeds St. Louis Cardinals red. Trey, like a young Frank, needs only a ball, his glove, his Cardinals cap, and his vivid imagination to turn a backyard into Busch Stadium and play out nine innings of theater.

And that’s one of the things I like best about the book, including Trey having outfielder and occasional All-Star George Hendrick as his favorite Cardinal; it immerses us in the nostalgia, and the imperfections, of our shared childhoods. Side note: a neighbor girl, who is an avid Atlanta Braves fan, pronounces the name Hendrick as Hendrix, which forever drives Trey crazy.

As coming-of-age novels go, “Trey’s Company” is closer to a cozy mystery than a voyeuristic excuse for trotting out excess sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll. Oh, there’s some of the latter and young Trey has his crushes and desires and, at last, some painful introductions into life’s determinate realities.

But the book easily walks you into the summer ’82. Let’s you linger there. It’s freeing, really, to take a break from social media and cell phones, to rejoin a time when you would have to wait for the evening newspaper to get a box score from a late game on the West Coast, or might actually dial up a radio station from your landline in the throes of summer boredom and try to win a prize.

The novel also reminds that, once upon a time, we all had a better appreciation for our elders and, by extension, our own humanity. In this case, that’s exemplified in “Gran” and her sister “Auntie.”

“The two characters in there that are closest to being non-fiction,” Murtaugh said. “That’s the grandmother I knew and my great-aunt. If I had any motivation for writing the book as I did, it was to bring those two people back to life.

“My grandmother died when I was 14 and Auntie died when I was 10 – way too young for me to appreciate what they were to me, what they meant to me, what they mean to me today and I’m closing in on 50 now.”

I won’t risk any spoilers, so I will move on to say Frank’s fondness for baseball got passed down to his and wife Sharon’s daughters: Sofia and Elena. Both have played softball. Meantime Frank, at some root level, still dreams of playing in the big leagues.

“Present tense,” he said.

His youngest, Elena, is a high school pitcher, and that at least provides an echo to those solo baseball games he played so long ago and that Trey plays throughout the book – sometimes out of pure catharsis.

“Once a week for 20 or 30 minutes I’ll catch her,” Murtaugh said. “I’m not going to say I make myself Ted Simmons or Yadier Molina, but I put my hat on backwards and I do it the right way.”

Trey would approve.

