VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Minority Owners Can Bid To Buy Grizz from Robert Pera

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 26, according to an espn.com report, the Memphis Grizzlies’ two primary minority owners can make bids to purchase the team from controlling owner Robert Pera.

Those minority owners, Steven Kaplan and Daniel Straus, each have the option to make an offer five years from the date of Pera’s $377 million purchase of the Grizzlies in 2012. Sources told ESPN that either man can initiate the process within a 60-day window, and an offer to Pera is expected.

The report also stated that there is a provision in the agreement giving Kaplan and Straus each the right to “name a price for the team.” Pera would have the choice to either buy one or both of his partners’ shares – depending on the bidding – or as espn.com reported, “sell his own shares to them at that valuation during a subsequent 60-day window.”

The whole process could take several months. And it’s possible no bid is made. The espn.com report said if Kaplan and Straus bypass the buy/sell option during the current 60-day window, they will have another opportunity in 2020.

Kaplan is a Los Angeles-based attorney and attended the team’s home opener last week. It’s well known that Pera and Kaplan had a falling out a couple of years ago. Straus is New York-based health care and real estate investor. Pera, CEO and majority stockholder of technology company Ubiquiti Networks, has an estimated net worth approaching $4 billion.

Terms of the original deal that led to the construction of FedExForum and brought the Grizzlies to Memphis would make it very difficult for any controlling owner to attempt to move the Grizzlies out of Memphis before 2027.

– Don Wade

Block Party Slated At MBCC Oct. 28

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (MBCC) will host a free community block party in conjunction with Crump Police Station at University Place Apartments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The block party is part of an effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the surrounding community. The event also is a part of the church’s annual day of citywide outreach, and is a partnership with Jesus Loves Memphis.

“What the city of Memphis needs more than anything is for the body of Christ to come together and show it some love,” says senior pastor J. Lawrence Turner. “That aligns with our plans for this event, to show the city that Jesus loves Memphis.”

Attendees will have access to services such as health screenings and a clothes closet. There will be a panel to discuss ways to decrease violence and restore the city. Other activities include food, music and giveaways.

Community partners that will be present at the event include Shelby County Schools, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, The Eye Center at Southern College of Optometry and many more.

MBCC members have also committed to serving the city in various locations including the Bernal E. Smith Sr. Boys and Girls Club and Mid-South Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to sign-up at theblvd.org.

– Don Wade

Peabody Hotel Executives Win Industry Accolades

Two Peabody Hotel executives have won accolades from hospitality industry organizations.

Michelle Tavares, director of food and beverage for The Peabody Memphis, has been named “Lodging Manager of the Year” in the large property category by the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association (TnHTA).

TnHTA is the voice of the lodging, dining and tourism industry in the state of Tennessee and provides education and training for industry employees in addition to representing the interests of the hospitality and tourism industry at the local, state and national levels.

Tavares joined The Peabody in 2013. She oversees the historic hotel’s banquet and culinary operations as well as its three restaurants and two bars.

Meanwhile, Douglas Browne, president of Peabody Hotels & Resorts, was welcomed into the International Association of Hotel General Managers “Top 100 Club.”

The “Top 100 Club” celebrates the contribution that outstanding hotel general managers deliver to their guests, local communities, employees, colleagues, owners and company.

Browne moved to Memphis in 2003 as general manager of The Peabody Memphis and was promoted to president in 2014 with the formation of Peabody Hotels & Resorts.

– Andy Meek

PRSA Memphis Hosts Nov. 2 Development Workshop

PRSA Memphis is hosting a professional development program workshop Nov. 2 led by Ann Wylie, a nationally recognized writing coach with more than 60 communications awards.

The one-day session will teach participants to think like and write for their audience. The workshop is relevant for anyone who does business or persuasive writing in their job, including PR professionals, copywriters, creatives, account service staff, salespeople and those in digital and social media.

It will take place at The New Event Space at Central BBQ at 4375 Summer Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A continental breakfast will be served, and lunch will include selections from Central BBQ’s menu. PRSA member pricing for the session is $185, $220 for non-members, and $70 for students.

– Andy Meek

St. Jude Researcher Honored For Immunology Discoveries

The American Society for Microbiology recently awarded Thirumala-Devi Kanneganti, Ph.D., the 2018 Eli Lilly and Company-Elanco Research Award, the ASM’s oldest and most prestigious prize.

It rewards fundamental research of merit in immunology by an early-career scientist.

In addition, the Society for Leukocyte Biology presented Dr. Kanneganti of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with the 2017 Dolph O. Adams Award, named for the outstanding macrophage researcher Dolph O. Adams, M.D., Ph.D.

The Dolph O. Adams Award recognizes excellence in research into cellular and molecular mechanisms of host defense and inflammation.

Kanneganti, a member of the Immunology Department at St. Jude, joined the faculty in 2007, and her lab studies fundamentals of innate immunity, the body’s first line of defense against infection.

Her studies not only explore how the body and the immune system respond to infectious agents, but have proven critical in determining how the human immune system affects the development of several debilitating diseases, including cancer.

Kanneganti’s efforts are providing important insights for the development of new, targeted therapeutics.

Kanneganti also has made major discoveries in understanding how foreign nucleic acids and other microbial products trigger inflammation.

Research from her lab has been published in more than 190 original peer-reviewed publications, with many of the studies appearing in top-ranking scientific journals. She is a regularly invited speaker at scientific conferences around the world and serves as chair of the National Institutes of Health Innate Immunity and Inflammation study section.

“Her efforts are highly regarded in the immunology community and her research has helped raise the profile of our department,” Peter Doherty, Ph.D., emeritus faculty member in the Department of Immunology and Nobel Laureate, said in a release.

– Daily News staff