Mildred Muhammad To Address Domestic Abuse At Free UTHSC Forum

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

For domestic abuse survivor Mildred Muhammad, ex-wife of “D.C. Sniper” John A. Muhammad, writing out her thoughts in a journal and primal scream therapy helped her to deal with the pain she had experienced.

“I had no one to talk to, so I needed to find an outlet in order to get that pain out,” she said. “The first time I went to the park and I screamed, I cried. I yelled for 45 minutes. Nobody was at the park, it was raining and I had the radio up loud so no one heard me. Then the next time it was 30 minutes, the time after that it was 15 minutes, and the next time it was 5 and I didn’t have to go back any more.”

Muhammad will be the keynote speaker on Saturday, Oct. 28, at “Bridging Troubled Waters,” a free community forum aimed at ending domestic violence, resolving conflicts peacefully, and building healthy relationships. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Student-Alumni Center, 800 Madison Ave.

John A. Muhammad went on a three-week shooting rampage in Washington, D.C., in 2002. After his conviction and execution, his ex-wife learned from police that she was the primary target of his rage, and his end goal had been to find her and kill her, too.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic, and 80 percent of victims do not have physical scars to prove that they are victims,” she said. “The abuse that I suffered was verbal, psychological, economic and spiritual, which led up to a threat to kill me. Unfortunately, my help was slow in coming because I did not have physical scars to prove that I was victim.”

Her husband had served in the military in Operation Desert Storm and came back diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Investigators said he was killing innocent people to cover up his pending ex-wife’s murder so that he could come in and get custody of their three children.

“We were divorced, and I was in hiding for two years,” said Muhammad, who was married to John A. Muhammad for 12 years. “I had to change my name, change my clothes. He took the children out of the country for 18 months, and I didn’t know where they were. He told people that I didn’t want the children, and he was doing me a favor by taking them away from me.”

Muhammad will provide tips for forum attendees who may know of a victim in a domestic violence situation.

“By giving those tips, I’m hoping they can understand that they don’t have to put themselves in harm’s way to help their family or their friends,” said Muhammad, who travels regularly to speak to military personnel about how to identify domestic abuse and get help for it.

According to the Family Safety Center, which aids victims of family violence, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship used by one person to gain or maintain power and control over another person. The center reports that more than 50 percent of all local violent crime is domestic crime.

Muhammad is quick to point out that victims of domestic abuse can be men as well as women, with men oftentimes suffering psychological and emotional abuse.

This is the second year for UTHSC’s Bridging Troubled Waters speaker series, which is held in observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We invest time and resources into addressing this critical problem because, simply put, we care,” said Pam Houston, UTHSC director of special events and community affairs. “We care about our mothers, sons, daughters and fathers. We care that they live productive and safe lives.”

Breakout sessions at Saturday’s event will offer participants advice, support and resources. Topics include emotional intelligence with a focus on why victims stay, the forgotten victim, the impact of domestic violence on the family, and empowering victims through the church.

Bridging Troubled Waters is open to the public. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. Reservations are encouraged, as seating is limited. Registration is available at uthsc.edu/special-events/ or by calling 901-448-2704. Doors open at 8 a.m.