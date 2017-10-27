Maximize Your Retirement

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Ray’s Take: One day you’ll be able to take a deep breath and say you’ve made it.

All the planning and worry and strategizing has paid off, and you’re retired – or at least have the choice of whether or not you want to work. A wide array of new possibilities has become available to you. You now have the opportunity to create a life that’s determined by your interests, desires and priorities, without the constraint of having to earn a living.

But many people don’t take advantage of the possibilities that retirement offers. They just continue with their daily routine, minus the job.

Expect life changes when you retire – both positive and challenging. Step back and take a look. This stage of your life deserves a more big-picture thought process and plan than simply assuming that you’re beginning a very extended long weekend. Put some thought into what you want your life to look like. How will you get the most out of each and every day?

Successful retirees balance leisure over a lot of different activities and take the opportunity to participate in new things and avoid getting into a rut. You probably have some ideas about what you want to do after you retire, places you want to travel, hobbies you want to spend time on or new things you want to learn. Taking care to manage your money well will open doors to many new experiences.

Money buys options. Maintaining and creating new relationships is another key to a successful retirement. In real-life terms, having people close to you who will share your life and be there for you will not only add to your overall life enjoyment, but will also add years to your life.

Being retired shouldn’t mean there’s nothing interesting about you or that you’re bored with your life. Spend money wisely while creating your new life. Celebrate family events and holidays. Create a new network of friends and an array of activities. Keep growing and learning.

Dana’s Take: Post-retirement can be a good time to look into part-time work that may provide lifestyle perks as well as extra income. Think about airlines with flying privileges and hotel chains with discounted stays. You can even search other countries or cities for an opportunity. How about working as an English tutor in China or as a nanny in New York? The sky is the limit.

Job listing websites like glassdoor.com are searchable for categories like part-time work or work in a particular industry, or location. Think about your dream job or favorite hobby and start searching.

Retirement is a time of maximum flexibility. That can mean new work options in new places and more time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.