Making the List

With black-and-white images from Memphis in conflict circa 1968 projected larger than life on a video screen behind him, Kirk Whalum stood in the sanctuary of Clayborn Temple earlier this week talking about growing up in Memphis in that era.

He spoke of his resolve to leave Memphis in the years that followed the sanitation workers strike and never come back – doing that and returning.

“It takes growing up sometimes to realize where you should be,” he said.

The musician, whose father Rev. Kenneth Whalum Sr. was active in the sanitation workers strike at the center of the archived images, spoke in the church that was the organizational hub of the strike and its related protests.

The marches that were a central feature of the strike and from which most of the images were taken began in the street just outside the church walls.

Whalum called the church “a holy site.”

Vacant and boarded up for 18 years, it has makeshift wooden floors, randomly exposed stonework and ceiling slats showing in places. Its stained glass windows are mostly but not completely intact.

Above the audience gathered there, a net was in place to catch bits of plaster from the highest part of its central dome.

A year after the church south of FedExForum was stabilized by a coalition of groups, including Neighborhood Preservation Inc. and Clayborn Reborn, for public use, Clayborn Temple has been added to the National Treasures portfolio of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The designation means the privately-funded national nonprofit will work with Clayborn Reborn to identify future uses for the building, mark its history and work toward a sustainable future for the structure.

“We’re coming here to help the local partners work through things like ownership, the preservation issues, some of the fundraising issues, and help in telling the story of this place to a much broader audience,” said David Brown, executive vice president and chief preservation officer of the National Trust.

Rob Thompson and Frank Smith started the drive to secure ownership of Clayborn from the AME church, which took several years, and then to get the basics done to make it safe to have some events in.

Those events in the last year have been with an eye toward raising the money for a full restoration and finding a use for the church beyond being the sanctuary of The Downtown Church.

They’ve secured a grant for roof work, hope for another to secure the exterior and have had other structural work donated as in-kind services.

“It’s a huge endorsement for the history and beginning to provide a recognition for the sanitation workers,” Thompson said of the National Treasures status, a rotating list of 80 different sites across the nation.

“This is not a capital campaign,” he said. “It’s a process of figuring out what the capital campaign will be funding. That’s really difficult to get people to support.”

After the 50th anniversary of the strike and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in April, Clayborn Reborn will begin a focused effort to find a consensus for the church’s future direction.

Greg Thompson, the director of strategy and research, is leading the effort, which already has three full-time employees whose job over the next five years will include tackling historic interpretation, design and financing.

“Part of the redevelopment of this has to be accountable to the concentric communities that surround this and that can benefit from this space,” he said.

Across two-lane Pontotoc Avenue from the church’s south side, bulldozers are already moving dirt on the gravel lot used for parking that is about to become the city’s “I Am A Man” plaza for the 50th anniversary observances.

The church that began its life more than a century ago as Second Presbyterian Church and became Clayborn Temple AME Church in 1949 is a more complex undertaking, Greg Thompson said.

“We’re going to raise money for the process,” he said. “But this is one of those places where you have to get the process right and that’s our goal. Our goal really right after the MLK 50 observance is to say here’s our community engagement process. Here’s what it’s going to be. Here’s what you can expect.”

He went to present-day Second Presbyterian Church in East Memphis in September to tell the story of what was originally the home of the congregation.

The East Memphis site was itself the scene of protests – kneel-ins – earlier in the 1960s.

The effort to restore and find a use for Clayborn Temple has over the last year been about talking with those who knew the church in different ways at different times. Starting next year, that effort will include telling Memphians and a national audience, who don’t have those experiences, about the importance of the church and the people who came to it.

“I think we’ve learned how important it is to bring in multiple players and perspectives,” Greg Thompson said. “We’ve learned about our own blindnesses and how to overcome those by letting other people see, letting other people lead.”

Brown said the church made the National Treasures list in part because of a desire to tell a broader and more inclusive history of the nation that reaches into the present.

“We think that historic places are not just about the past but they are really about the future,” Brown said. “The issues that were being addressed here 50 years ago are issues we are still addressing as a country. We think this is a great place to remember that past. But also talk about what it can be in terms of helping that conversation move forward in this country in the future.”