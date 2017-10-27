Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

Group Will Deal With Jackson Schools Without State Takeover

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A commission appointed by city and state leaders will look for ways to improve Mississippi's second-largest school district instead of the state taking control of it.

Gov. Phil Bryant and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Thursday announced the plan for the Jackson school district.

All members of the school board are resigning.

The Kellogg Foundation says it and other nonprofit groups will help pay for the effort to examine problems of the 27,000-student district.

The state Board of Education in September asked Bryant to sign a declaration allowing a state takeover because of academic and safety problems.

Bryant says he still has the option of a takeover but he wants an approach with more community involvement.

The Jackson district is rated an F for the second straight year.

