VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

The 2018-Model Memphis International Auto Show takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Experience the latest in-car technology, research your next vehicle and test drive more than a dozen vehicles on site. Buy discount e-tickets for the show at memphisautoshow.com.

RiverArtsFest returns Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, to the South Main Historic Arts District. The festival is a street celebration of fine arts and local music with artist demonstrations and hands-on art activities for all ages. More than 180 artists from Memphis and around the country gather to exhibit and sell their latest works. Visit riverartsmemphis.org for hours and details.

Latino Memphis will host the Day of the Dead Fiesta on Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Columns at One Commerce Square. Enjoy performances by Aztec dancers, Mariachi Guadalajara and more at this upscale dance club-like experience. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door; sugar skull-inspired face-painting sessions and bar passes available for an additional fee. Visit latinomemphis.org for details.

Domestic abuse survivor Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of Washington, D.C., sniper John A. Muhammad, will be the keynote speaker at “Bridging Troubled Waters,” a free community forum aimed at ending domestic violence, Saturday, Oct. 28. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UT Health Science Center Student Alumni Center, 800 Madison Ave. Open to the public; a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Register at uthsc.edu/special-events or call 901-448-2704.

The Pink Palace Museum will host a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt and Movie Combo Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 3050 Central Ave. Search the Pink Palace for items straight from the pages of Harry Potter during an enchanting scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a screening of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in the CTI 3D Giant Theater. Tickets are $15 for all ages. Visit memphismuseums.org or call 901-636-2362.

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will perform Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Spanning two cities in the American West, this contemporary ballet company draws on top global choreographers, groundbreaking pieces and virtuoso dancers. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.