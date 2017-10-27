Economic Overview Spotlights Q3 Trends

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

CEOs, banking industry leaders, real estate professionals and plenty of other business leaders in Memphis have told The Daily News in recent weeks and months they think the economy generally continues to improve.

Anecdotally, they’re hearing it from customers, they’re seeing it in the field – not everyone, and not uniformly – but it is an increasingly common sentiment to hear from business professionals.

“The economy from our perspective continues to look steady,” the CEO of First Tennessee Bank’s parent company told Wall Street analysts a few weeks ago.

The data, of course, tells a story of its own.

The Daily News quarterly review presented herein is a quantitative package of data meant to present a snapshot of the Memphis economy.

Readers will find numbers covering everything from real estate to employment, in the hopes that the review can serve as a foundation on which to better understand the local economy.