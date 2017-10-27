Demolition Begins at Mall to Make Way for Lake District Development

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Lake District development recently, there was a noticeable sense of relief in the air Wednesday, Oct. 25, developers, curious onlookers and Lakeland officials were on hand to witness the project take its first visible steps forward.

The start of demolition of the old Lakeland Factory Outlet Mall, which has been vacant since 2007, was hailed as huge step forward in the life of the $375 million project that has seen its share of ups and downs.

“This is a great moment and an important one in the history of the Lake District,” developer Yehuda Netanel said before the ceremony began. “The controversy is over, exciting news is ahead of us, (and) the first step of action is about to commence. Every construction project, especially one as large as the Lake District, has bumps in the road because (when) we pave the road, we start with a bumpy one.”

Standing next to Netanel was Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker, who lightheartedly addressed the comments he made to the media in August after news of an unexpected foreclosure notice came to light.

“Everybody is familiar with the comment that came out of the paper, so Yehuda said, ‘Hey when this thing is complete – the ponds, the waterways are in place, I’m going to have you jump in a clown suit and jump in for the ribbon cutting,’” Bunker said. “I said ‘When it gets to that point, Yehuda, I agree, I’ll do it.’ This is the first step that I’m getting a little nervous I may get wet.”

As he continues to see progress with the development, Wyatt said it raises his confidence level, and called the beginning of demolition as a huge step forward.

Shelby County Commissioner Heidi Shafer was also on hand to watch the first pieces of the old outlet mall come down. She cited the project and the associated tax increment financing (TIF) district as a huge win for the county as a whole.

“If you notice, Nashville has been using TIFs for over 60 years and that’s one of the reasons that they have so much development going on,” Shafer said. “So this commission is very intent on utilizing that TIF vehicle all across the county to make all kinds of economies boom and go, because that’s how we fund the school system, (and) that’s how we fund roads and bridges.”

Netanel said that demolition would continue for the next several months, and the main mall portion should be gone by December. After that, he said much of 2019 would be dedicated to clearing and prepping the 165-acre site for construction.

“We will be completing some of the buildings and will be ready for occupancy in late 2019,” he added. “The vast majority of the project will be up and running by 2020.”

As planned, the mixed-use Lake District development will have 129,500 square feet of box retail space, 149,000 square feet of “Main Street” retail space, two hotels, 360 houses, 220 apartments and an assisted living component.