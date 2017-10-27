Changing the Dream

VOL. 132 | NO. 214 | Friday, October 27, 2017

In driveways and on playgrounds all across America, kids limited only by what their imaginations can conjure launch basketballs toward hoops. Hanging in the balance are the fate of fictitious NCAA Tournament title games and NBA Finals Game 7s.

Those are the magical moments of which everyone dreams.

So a very young Austin Nichols might have seen himself hitting that shot for the University of Memphis. After all, when he was at Briarcrest and decided he would play for his hometown Tigers, he said he wanted to leave a legacy like Penny Hardaway.

We know that didn’t exactly work out.

But sometimes things come full-circle. This week the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate Memphis Hustle, who will play their games at the Landers Center in Southaven – a 30-minute drive, yet still a world away from the NBA – held their first media day.

Nichols was there wearing a white shirt with the red Memphis Hustle logo. So was Trahson Burrell, a former teammate at the U of M. Burrell, having played last season for the Long Island Nets of the NBA’s minor league, is something of a veteran at this now. Burrell is originally from Albany, New York, but it’s safe to say he didn’t grow up pretending to hit championship-winning shots in the G League; heck, it didn’t even exist when he was growing up.

There were offers to play overseas, Burrell says, but for now that is an opportunity deferred. For no American-born kid grows up dreaming of hitting the title-winning shot for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League (well, maybe Nick Calathes).

“The G League is getting better, offering more money, better opportunities,” Burrell said. “I’m still trying to chase my dream. If this doesn’t work out for me, I’ll probably head over there.”

Burrell was actually traded from the Nets to the Hustle. He was excited to return to Memphis, that much more so because Nichols is back, too.

“Austin taught me a lot my first year at Memphis,” Burrell said. “We’re both trying to bounce back, we both trying to get somewhere, we both gonna push each other and motivate each other and hope the city supports us.”

The story, of course, is more complicated for Nichols. After two very solid seasons with the Tigers, he decided in the summer after his sophomore season to leave the program and transfer to Virginia. It turned ugly fast.

Many fans deemed him a traitor. Or at least a spoiled brat.

“The way I left was definitely the wrong way,” Nichols said. “If I could go back in time, I would definitely do things different. But I think I’ve shut that chapter of my life. I’ve kind of moved on, matured a little bit.”

He would play exactly one game at Virginia. There was a suspension. And shortly thereafter, he was dismissed from the team. In an interview on the Memphis-area ESPN radio affiliate, Nichols said while at Virginia he fell into “self-medicating.”

He last played a competitive basketball game on Nov. 15, 2016, scoring 11 points for the then-No. 8 Cavaliers in a 40-point drubbing of St. Francis (NY). It hasn’t been quite a year, but Nichols says it was a lifetime ago.

“There was one moment there where I was a little burnt out on ball,” Nichols said, addressing the popular narrative that he didn’t even like the game anymore. “But I fell back in love with it.

“(Basketball) was taken away from me,” he added. “You don’t know what you have until it’s lost.”

Hustle coach Glenn Cyprien says that he and Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace both sat down with Nichols some time ago to “see where his head was.”

They came away convinced he was worth another chance. And in one way, Nichols is no different than Burrell or any other player on the Hustle roster: He’s more raw material with a degree of potential than finished product.

“We’re gonna take it slow with him,” said Cyprien, who was on the Tigers’ staff when Nichols was being recruited to Memphis. “He’s got to learn to play at the NBA level. This is not college basketball, not high school. There’s a 24-second clock, different pace, physicality with a lot of strong guys out there. It’s gonna take him some time to get where he needs to be.”

As for Burrell, Cyprien said: “When he’s got it going offensively, he’s as good as a lot of guys. The Grizz looked at him in workouts and know he’s got some talent level. But to play for me, he’s going to have to be a two-way player.”

Burrell, 6-foot-6 and maybe 175 pounds, says he gets that. Defend. Rebound. Stick your nose in the scramble for a ball bouncing out of bounds.

“You’ll be on the second string,” if you get a shot in the NBA, Burrell said. “So you gotta come in and do things that guys don’t want to do. It’s just about working hard and being dedicated to what you love to do.”

To that end, Nichols knows he must become what the NBA needs from all forwards these days: a player with the ability to step beyond the arc and knock down 3-pointers. Standing 6-foot-8 and maybe 230 pounds does not mean he can anchor down in the NBA low post and hold his own. He has to be a so-called stretch four, or there is no future at the next level.

“I don’t think I was built for an 8-to-5 behind a desk,” Nichols said, “so I think I can use my long arms and height to try to play ball.”

For the Memphis Hustle. And no, that was never part of the original vision.

But for Austin Nichols, Trahson Burrell and so many others, it is where there is a hoop and a ball and a chance to keep dreaming, a chance that might not come this way again.