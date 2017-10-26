Memphis Tea Business Infused With Education and Fellowship

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

One of Memphis’ greatest natural resources is its water, and an Orange Mound cottage industry is infusing it with uniquely Bluff City flavors, while providing neighborhood jobs.

Bluff City Chai, Riverboat Queen Strawberry Green, Memphis After-Dark Chocolate Mint, 901 Of A Kind Chocolate Almond and Blue Suede Shoes Organic Wild Blueberry are just a few of the teas packaged and distributed by My Cup of Tea, which claims to be Memphis’ only tea-based business.

The company, located at 3028 Carnes, promotes the enjoyment of tea and the practice of hospitality. It offers a wide variety of loose and bagged specialty teas – black, white, green, herbal, fruit, rooibos and oolong – from around the world to its retail and wholesale customers in Tennessee and beyond.

My Cup of Tea also provides custom packaging and special items, such as gift baskets, by request.

The business was launched in 2006 by Mary Beth Bryce, who had become somewhat of a tea connoisseur while traveling abroad.

Bryce asked Debbie Hert, who had spent 30 years working for Bryce Corp., a Memphis-based family-owned packaging solutions company, to assist her in opening the shop. In 2015, Bryce sold the business to its current owners, the Moore family, but Hert continues to manage day-to-day operations, serving as chief operations officer.

Adding to its uniqueness in the Memphis market, My Cup of Tea offers training and employment opportunities to women in the Orange Mound community. Its mission is to “walk with women beyond the boundaries of poverty and neglect and assist them in finding their purpose.”

My Cup of Tea offers neighborhood women 15-20 different job opportunities. Building corporate gift boxes is an option for those who enjoy woodworking. Other women will train in administration or production, while those who are crafty and creative might work in product development.

“They learn every aspect of it,” Hert said. “The employees I have are single moms and they have a lot of things going on at home. A child may be sick or they may have transportation problems. There’s a lot of grace and mercy here knowing their lives, and I work around their schedules. But while they’re here, I’m looking, assessing and developing their strengths to find a position I feel they’ll enjoy, and are happy and thriving.”

Some employees, like Phyllis Hubbard, sell tea at local farmers markets, where they’re responsible for setup, merchandising, sales, accounting and speaking with customers about tea blends, temperature and traditions.

“We studied and worked for five months to learn about how to make, seal and package it before we started going to the farmers markets to sell the tea,” said Hubbard, who has worked at My Cup of Tea for two years.

She said that, prior to her employment there, she hadn’t worked in seven years.

“When I got with this company I stuck with it because of the love and friendships and fellowship we have here,” Hubbard said. “We get along like real family. I’ve learned a lot about business and I enjoy going to the farmers markets to sell, and now I’m a production manager. That was the biggest highlight for me. I’m able to teach people the things that I know, how to work the right way.

“I’m not struggling to pay bills now, and I thank God for that. It’s a wonderful place to work and I feel like I’ve stepped way beyond the boundaries of where I was before I started working here.”

Just down the street is the Women’s Resource Center, run by neighborhood Christian Centers, where Advance Memphis offers a workplace program. Hert is one of several facilitators for that 15-week course, which teaches workplace basics such as resume writing, interviews and time management. Most of the women are unbanked, and they’re taught how to set up bank accounts and manage money.

“This prepares them to be in a work setting,” said Hert, adding that her ultimate goal is to build leadership.

She said she wants the women to grow in their abilities and confidence and add to their skill set so they can ultimately pursue other passions. Many have since earned their GEDs and gone on to secure full-time jobs with benefits and pursue higher education and other opportunities.

“When the time is right, when the children get older and the women have the ability to go somewhere, they’ll have these skills to take with them, and more possibilities.”