Retired Firefighter Killed in House Fire in Jackson, Tennessee

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a retired firefighter has died in a house fire in Tennessee.

Madison County Fire Department Chief Eric Turner told the Jackson Sun that 72-year-old Joe Collins was killed in a house fire on Monday morning. Collins was a retired Jackson firefighter who had lived in the home for over 30 years.

Turner says the department received a call around 6 a.m., and that firefighters located the victim during a primary search of the home.

Officials believe the fire was caused by an electrical failure of a multi-plug outlet located in the living room.

Investigators confirmed that the home was equipped with a working smoke alarm. Officials say there was no indication of foul play and all information leans toward an accidental fire.

