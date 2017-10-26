Plans for Pinnacle Bank’s Midtown Branch Delayed Again

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

Pinnacle Financial Partners is placing plans to build a new Midtown branch at 1615 Union Ave. on hold for a second month as the Nashville-based bank continues to work on a compromise with nearby residents.

Since the project falls under the Midtown Overlay portion of the Unified Development Code, Pinnacle had to seek three variances with the Board of Adjustment for the orientation of the drive-thru, an alternative streetscape layout and for the removal of a 60-foot setback regulation.

The remaining points of contention between the residents and the bank is the layout of the drive thru, which they feel will create an unnecessary amount of traffic in the surrounding area, and that it represents a general deviation from the Midtown Overlay.

“The plan we examined this morning has some improvements: primarily, the landscaping, reduction in parking and moving the building north towards Union Avenue,” Barbara Sysak, chairperson of the Central Gardens Association Landmarks Committee, said in a letter to Office of Planning and Development director Josh Whitehead.

However, they were still concerned that the current layout of the drive-thru component of bank will set an unfavorable precedent moving forward.

“Our goal is to assure that this site is an example for others to follow – being pedestrian and bike friendly and most importantly, abiding by the Midtown Overlay,” Sysak’s letter reads. “If the drive-aisle is approved, other developers will have an easy time doing the same.”

In a separate letter to planning officials, Brendan Boles with Kimley-Horn and Associates, who is representing Pinnacle, said layout options for the site were limited due to its geometry and maintained that the drive-thru would be less busy than many of its nearby counterparts on Union Avenue.

“The drive-thru will operate far less (often) than many of the other nearby fast food restaurants with drive-thru lanes adjacent to the residential zones, with the proposed schedule being from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday,” Boles said.

Since the revised site plans and meetings with Central Gardens residents were not submitted until the Oct. 20 deadline, planning staff members recommended to again hold the plans to give all parties an adequate opportunity to review them.

“Without a doubt, a lot of work has gone into the revisions to this site plan and the applicant has had a number of meetings with the Central Gardens Neighborhood Association over the last month,” John D. Jones, staff member with the Board of Adjustment, said in his report. “However, the latest site plan was submitted to staff on October 20, 2017, which is the day that this review is due for publication.

“Thus, staff wants to be doubly sure that it has not only reviewed this site plan on its merits, but also adequately reviewed the appropriate sections of the UDC before issuing a binding recommendation with conditions.”

Since Pinnacle and the Central Gardens residents both agreed to delay the matter, the bank’s plans will now be heard by the Board of Adjustment at its Wednesday, Nov. 22, meeting.