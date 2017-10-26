No-Sweat Market

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

If the whole concept of “fair trade” seems a bit too remote in time and space, then Jackie Nerren has a recommendation that might allow you to better understand: one sip at a time. “Black Gold” is a 2006 Indie film about coffee growers in Ethiopia, where coffee accounts for 67 percent of the country’s foreign exports. In the U.S. and many other fully industrialized nations, coffee is big business. But the film details the struggle faced by some 70,000 famers receiving minimal payments for producing coffee beans – along the lines of 12 to 25 cents for every kilo picked.

Nerren said the film made clear that even a slight increase in payment for the coffee beans could change lives for the farmers, allow them to send their children to school or improve their families’ living conditions.

“I couldn’t get my mind around it,” said Nerren, who coordinates the fair trade Global Goods store at First Congressional Church. “It’s why I started doing this full-time.”

Normally, Global Goods is open every Saturday and before and after Sunday services. But a fire last month at the Midtown church “took us out,” she said. “The store is just kinda gone, so we’re regrouping, placing orders for new merchandise. We think fair trade is really important and we don’t want to discontinue it.”

October is Fair Trade Month and fair trade is about much more than coffee. Trinity United Methodist Church in Midtown will host its annual fair trade weekend Nov. 10-12. Last year, it brought in more than $5,000.

Kay Jordan, who coordinates the Trinity UMC Alternative Market, says the fair trade movement and the advent of the organization Ten Thousand Villages goes back to just after World War II.

“People began to visit countries that had been devastated by the war,” Jordan said. “And they realized there were still beautiful things there (made and produced by local craftsmen), but they had no way to get those things to the public.”

Founded in 1946, Ten Thousand Villages has a network of more than 50 branded stores and 300-plus retail partners across the U.S., plus an e-commerce shop. Since 1946, $140 million in sustainable income has been earned by artisans who would be otherwise unemployed or underemployed.

Currently, some 20,000 makers in more than 30 countries are safely employed and earning fair wages to meet basic needs. Both First Congo’s Global Goods and the shop at Trinity UMC only sell certified fair trade merchandize – usually obtained through Ten Thousand Villages. Nerren says for merchandise to qualify as certified the working conditions must be safe, the wage fair, and no children used in the making of the products.

“The no-sweat shop rule,” she said.

And sweat shops do still exist. Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest clothing producer, according to a BBC News report, and safety checks there discovered that at least 40 percent of the country’s factories have major safety issues. In 2012, at least 112 people died in a fire at a clothing factory and a year later more than 1,130 people died when a garment complex collapsed.

“Fair trade is an attempt to give people another path,” Jordan said. “In many of the large-scale factories, workers have to be away from their family and live at dormitories at the factory and the working conditions are quite dangerous. Part of the point of fair trade is that the people that produce the goods are treated as partners and with respect.”

Jordan started the fair trade weekend at Trinity UMC almost two decades ago after her son had given her a nativity scene made in El Salvador. Typical fair trade items available for purchase at the event Nov. 10-12 will include decorative baskets, scarves, jewelry, chocolate, oils, toys, Christmas décor, flower vases and book ends.

Nerren says at First Congo that until the Global Goods store can be re-established (https://www.facebook.com/GlobalGoodsFairTrade/), they will do pop-up sales. They had just sold $1,800 worth of goods on the day of the Cooper-Young Festival only hours before the fire at the church.

Many fair trade items are made with local materials native to the land where they are produced and often with recycled materials.

“We sell a lot of bags and purses made out of recycled car tires,” Nerren said. “The purse I carry is made out of a recycled seat belt and it’s the best purse I’ve ever had.”