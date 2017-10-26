IP CEO Details $1.8B Deal With Graphic Packaging

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

The day after Memphis-based International Paper Co. announced it is buying a 20.5 percent ownership interest in Graphic Packaging of Atlanta, the CEO of IP told analysts the $1.8 billion deal came from “a range of strategic options.”

“We wanted to invest in a strong Graphic Packaging,” International Paper CEO and chairman Mark Sutton told analysts in a Wednesday, Oct. 25, call on third-quarter earnings results.

IP will transfer its North American packaging business to Graphic Packaging as IP buys a 20.5 percent stake in the Atlanta business that is the bulk of the $1.8 billion involved in the transaction.

Sutton praised IP’s efforts in the North American sector.

“However, we also realized that our business does lack the overall scale and broad portfolio offerings,” he said. “We wanted to find the best way to participate.”

For the third quarter, International Paper’s consumer packaging division showed an operating profit of $54 million after taking a $14 million loss with special items in the second quarter. The earnings increase in North America was attributed in part to higher sale prices as well as higher sales volumes and improved operations.

Overall for the quarter, IP reported net earnings of $395 million or 95 cents per share. That compares to net earnings of $80 million or 19 cents per share in the second quarter and $312 million in net earnings a year ago.

Sutton said the results showed “earnings growth across all of our business segments.”

Sutton said that two hurricanes provided “a significant headwind in the quarter” for their effect on IP operations. Recycled fiber prices also hit a record high during the quarter, with IP reporting average prices of $14 per ton higher compared to the second quarter.