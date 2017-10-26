Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

IP CEO Details $1.8B Deal With Graphic Packaging

By Bill Dries

Updated 2:24PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

The day after Memphis-based International Paper Co. announced it is buying a 20.5 percent ownership interest in Graphic Packaging of Atlanta, the CEO of IP told analysts the $1.8 billion deal came from “a range of strategic options.”

Mark Sutton

“We wanted to invest in a strong Graphic Packaging,” International Paper CEO and chairman Mark Sutton told analysts in a Wednesday, Oct. 25, call on third-quarter earnings results.

IP will transfer its North American packaging business to Graphic Packaging as IP buys a 20.5 percent stake in the Atlanta business that is the bulk of the $1.8 billion involved in the transaction.

Sutton praised IP’s efforts in the North American sector.

“However, we also realized that our business does lack the overall scale and broad portfolio offerings,” he said. “We wanted to find the best way to participate.”

For the third quarter, International Paper’s consumer packaging division showed an operating profit of $54 million after taking a $14 million loss with special items in the second quarter. The earnings increase in North America was attributed in part to higher sale prices as well as higher sales volumes and improved operations.

Overall for the quarter, IP reported net earnings of $395 million or 95 cents per share. That compares to net earnings of $80 million or 19 cents per share in the second quarter and $312 million in net earnings a year ago.

Sutton said the results showed “earnings growth across all of our business segments.”

Sutton said that two hurricanes provided “a significant headwind in the quarter” for their effect on IP operations. Recycled fiber prices also hit a record high during the quarter, with IP reporting average prices of $14 per ton higher compared to the second quarter.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 49 268 18,138
MORTGAGES 78 347 21,182
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 286 641 37,257
BANKRUPTCIES 55 184 12,109
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 63 5,740
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 47 126 12,374
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 81 4,559

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.