No Mention of Trader Joe’s at Germantown Site Review

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

Plans for the renovation of the old Kroger building at 2130 Exeter Road were publicly reviewed by Germantown planning officials for the first time since the previous developer, Centennial American Properties, pulled out of the project in May.

The new developers, 2130 Exeter Road Holdings LLC, brought slightly revised plans to a Germantown Planning Commission subcommittee Wednesday, Oct. 25, that centered around minor façade changes and the relocation of a 7,000-square-foot outparcel building roughly 100 feet to the south.

“It’s a different developer this time and our job as the lead consultant is to take the project through the approval process,” Blair Parker of Blair Parker Design said after the meeting. “When you enter the public approval process, anything can happen on any day. We will come prepared and we will be ready for any question that will come our direction, and hopefully they will see what we see, which is a great addition to the City of Germantown.”

Since it was a subcommittee meeting, the plans were only reviewed. The full planning commission meets on Nov. 7.

The site in question was at one point supposed to be the home of Memphis’ first Trader Joe’s store, however the oft-delayed project was again placed on hold after the previous developers pulled out.

There was no mention of Trader Joe’s during Wednesday’s meeting, and afterwards Parker said he could not comment on the status of any of the project’s prospective tenants.

The project, which was first announced in the fall of 2015, hit its first road bump in June 2016 when a Trader Joe’s spokesperson announced the store’s opening would be pushed back from the third quarter of 2016 to sometime in 2017.

Six months later, Centennial, working as CAP Germantown LLC, filed a $2.5 million building permit application that called for interior and exterior renovations to the former Kroger. Among the changes were modifications to the front wall “to create a new look on the front facade” and “interior modifications (shell only) for Trader Joe’s and future mercantile tenants.”

A representative with Trader Joe's told The Daily News at that time the project would likely be pushed back again, this time until 2018. While Trader Joe’s won’t comment on the future of the project, their website still lists the 2130 Exeter Road location as “coming 2018” on its website.