VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

Audio Video Artistry’s third annual Blues Bash is Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AVA design studio, 7750 Trinity Road, suite 116. The party will feature live music, local food and beer, and the debut of AVA’s Memphis-made Master Artist Speakers. RSVP to brad@avartistry.com.

Old Dominick Distillery’s Pure Memphis Concert Series kicks off with Mark Edgar Stuart performing Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Old Dominick, 79 S. Second St. Enjoy an intimate house show atmosphere on the rooftop terrace with complimentary light appetizers and drink specials. Tickets are $20. Visit olddominick.com.

The 2018-Model Memphis International Auto Show takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Experience the latest in-car technology, research your next vehicle and test drive more than a dozen vehicles on site. VIP Pink Night is Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a sneak peek of the show to benefit Komen Memphis MidSouth-Mississippi. Buy VIP Pink Night tickets and discount e-tickets for the show at memphisautoshow.com.

Latino Memphis will host the Day of the Dead Fiesta on Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at The Columns at One Commerce Square. Enjoy performances by Aztec dancers, Mariachi Guadalajara and more at this upscale dance club-like experience. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door and include small bites and access to the photo booth and flower-making stations. Sugar skull-inspired face-painting sessions and bar passes also available. Visit latinomemphis.org for details.

The Round the Mound 5K Walk/Run, hosted by JUICE Orange Mound, is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. starting at the intersection of Pendleton Street and Deadrick Avenue and ending at Melrose High School. Entry is $25 and includes a registration bag with custom race T-shirt. Visit bit.ly/ROUNDTHEMOUND for details.

Domestic abuse survivor Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of Washington, D.C., sniper John A. Muhammad, will be the keynote speaker at “Bridging Troubled Waters,” a free community forum aimed at ending domestic violence, Saturday, Oct. 28. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UT Health Science Center Student Alumni Center, 800 Madison Ave. Open to the public; a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Register at uthsc.edu/special-events or call 901-448-2704.