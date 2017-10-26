Beale Task Force Goes Back To Work

VOL. 132 | NO. 213 | Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Beale Street Task Force has gone back to work on its recommendations to the Memphis City Council. And council member Martavius Jones is considering a proposal to hire a consultant to make recommendations on security measures for the entertainment district possibly funded with some of the money the city collected from a summer of a $5 cover charge on Saturday nights after 10 p.m.

The task force appointed by council chairman Berlin Boyd consisting of merchants, police, city administration representatives and those in the hospitality, tourism and entertainment industries had been poised at the end of an Oct. 2 meeting to recommend keeping the cover charge in some form. But the next day council member Jamita Swearengen proposed eliminating the cover charge entirely, citing lease requirements for Beale Street tenants that makes them responsible for paying the cost of any private security measures in their clubs and on the street.

The lease requirement has prompted the council to postpone a vote on a resolution that would allow some of the revenue collected via the cover charge to be spent on security measures.

The Beale Street Merchants Association favors keeping the charge with a rebate in the form of coupons that can be used in Beale Street businesses and with the proceeds going to pay for security on the street.

Swearengen’s opposition has support from other council members but more council members aren’t offering an opinion, making it difficult to gauge how much votes such a resolution would have on the council.

So the task force reconvened Wednesday at City Hall with Jones and Swearengen as well as council member Patrice Robinson there.

Swearengen again said any cover charge is “ridiculous.” And representatives of the Beale Street Merchants Association defended the idea saying it has made the street safer this past spring and summer than it was the year before.

“I do believe we need to deal with the bigger picture,” Robinson said as she talked about improvements in the larger area including better use of Handy Park as a public space.

After more than an hour of discussion, Boyd said the task force would continue to meet and not submit recommendations at this point. Jones will take his resolution to hire a safety consultant to the council Nov. 7, at its next session. And some of the merchants want Jones to include funding from the cover charge revenue to pay for better lighting and some measures short of paying private security.

“We can disagree without being disagreeable,” Swearengen said at the end of the session.

She asked about a new task force, referring to a law enforcement task force to provide security in the district to include state troopers and sheriff’s deputies as well as Memphis Police.

Police brass were momentarily confused, thinking initially that she was referring to a new city government task force.

“We are making progress,” Boyd added.