Whistleblowing and Retaliation

VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Karen Silkwood, Marie Ragghianti, Mark Felt, Frank Serpico and Coleen Rowley are just some of the well-known names of employees who “blew the whistle” on their employers’ alleged wrongdoings. Both Tennessee and federal law protect individuals who report or complain about alleged illegal activity by their employer. Since wrongdoers seldom publicize their criminal activity, it is vitally important that our society encourages, protects, and rewards those who come forward to expose such criminal activity.

Employees who believe they have knowledge of illegal conduct should report violations in writing. An email or memo is best. These reports should not “pull any punches.” Many federal programs provide for a payment to employees who bring complaints to light which result in the government recovering misappropriated or stolen money. There are specific steps to take to make sure the complaining party gets proper credit. In certain circumstances it may be best to consult with an employment law attorney to discuss how to proceed. In any event, it is essential that all reports and complaints are correctly handled. An attorney can help to make sure a whistleblower takes the steps necessary to obtain the maximum protection and financial recovery possible.

Whistleblowers expose such wrongdoing as: securities violations, workplace safety violations, corporate fraud, governmental procurement or contracting theft/fraud, medical insurance overbilling or governmental benefits fraud, illegal workplace discrimination and harassment, theft, and many other specific crimes. Tennessee law (the Tennessee Public Protection Act “TPPA”) protects anyone who refuses to “remain silent about or participate in illegal activity.” A worker is protected from reporting or refusing to participate in certain acts. These acts must be in violation of an actual Tennessee state, local or federal law or regulation to qualify as covered acts. Additionally, many federal benefit programs such as governmental contracting, welfare benefits, and workplace safety laws have specific whistleblower protections.

Every company should have a process by which employees can confidentially report violations internally. Companies should follow up such reports with a strong and objective investigation. Quick, decisive action is needed to root out violations. Whistleblowers should feel duty bound to come forward. Often, however, employees are frightened that corporate retaliation will follow any such report. Companies who retaliate against whistleblowers face penalties such as reimbursement of back pay, front pay, compensatory damages, and punitive damages. Whistleblower cases can cost companies hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars.

Retaliation comes in many forms. Most employees fear they will be fired if they “rock the boat.” Employers can retaliate in many other ways than just firing the whistleblower. Companies can make a whistleblower’s life a nightmare via unprofitable or unpleasant work assignments, harsh working conditions, verbal abuse, and demotion. The Supreme Court of the United States has defined retaliation (legally called an adverse employment action) as, “such actions that are likely to deter a reasonable employee from coming forward” with reports of alleged illegal conduct. The law also protects those who have a good faith belief that particular activity is illegal. In other words, employers cannot retaliate when employees come forward with a report of alleged illegal activity even when such conduct is later found to be legal or the person’s report was mistaken.

Alan Crone is an attorney and founder of The Crone Law Firm, PLC.