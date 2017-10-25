Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Teen Accused of Making Snapchat Threat Against High School

AP

Updated 2:54PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy accused of holding a gun in a Snapchat picture with the caption "don't come to school on Monday" is now in custody on a charge of making a cyber threat.

The sheriff in Jackson County, Mississippi says the image was anonymously sent to Vancleave High School's principal, who recognized the student and called the sheriff's office. Sheriff Mike Ezell says investigators found the gun at a residence where the teenager had attended a party on Saturday night.

News outlets report the teenager was taken into custody and charged Sunday with making a cyber threat. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 91 219 18,089
MORTGAGES 114 269 21,104
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 206 355 36,971
BANKRUPTCIES 69 129 12,054
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 43 5,720
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 30 79 12,327
MARRIAGE LICENSES 27 67 4,545

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.