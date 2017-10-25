Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Mississippi at 61 West Nile Virus Cases So Far in 2017

AP

Updated 2:52PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming one new case of West Nile virus.

That brings the total so far this year to 61 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, including two people who died earlier. The new case is in Hinds County.

In 2016, the state had 43 cases with two deaths.

So far this year, there have been 15 cases in Hinds County; seven in Rankin County; five in Forrest County; four in Madison County; three in Lee County; and two each in Calhoun, DeSoto, Humphreys, Lincoln, Lowndes, Monroe and Scott counties.

Counties with one case each are Bolivar, Clarke, Clay, Covington, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Noxubee, Perry, Sunflower, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

The deaths were in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

