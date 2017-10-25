Germantown High Grad Mickey Callaway New N.Y. Mets Manager

VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

When Germantown High School graduate Mickey Callaway manages his first professional baseball game, it will be from the dugout of the New York Mets.

Callaway, 42, the highly respected pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians, was introduced as the new manager of the Mets at a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23.

Callaway succeeds veteran skipper Terry Collins and was hired with the hope the pitching expertise he showed in Cleveland will translate to healing the Mets’ pitching woes. The Mets went 70-92 in 2017 and had the 28th-ranked earned run average in Major League Baseball.

Callaway’s staff in Cleveland had a 3.30 ERA and their starters went 81-38, the best mark in the majors.

“People are reluctant to name pitching coaches as managers, or former pitchers as managers, but in our situation, short-term, pitching is everything,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told The New York Times. “I think it was a positive factor in this case.”

Callaway, who pitched collegiately at Ole Miss, said he wants to connect with Mets players the way he did with his pitchers in Cleveland.

“You show them every day that you care about them, and we will care about them,” said Callaway, who pitched in 40 games in the majors, 20 of them starts, from 1999-2004. “It won’t be an act … I’m going to show them, day in and day out, by the decisions I make, I truly, truly care about them.”

MEMPHIS CLIMBS ONE SPOT IN AP POLL

After a dramatic comeback at Houston, overcoming a 17-0 deficit to win 42-38, the University of Memphis moved from 25th to 24th in the Associated Press poll this week.

However, the Tigers remained just outside the Top 25 in the Coaches’ poll.

Memphis is 6-1, but the seven teams ranked 19 to 25 in the Coaches’ poll have two losses each. All of them, of course, are Power Five schools.

The Tigers are 3-1 in the American Athletic Conference and sitting atop the West Division going into their 7 p.m. game Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Tulane (3-4, 1-2) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

By winning their sixth game this past week, the Tiger clinched bowl eligibility for a fourth straight year – a program first.

“That’s something that this team, this group of seniors, is going to be able to say for the rest of their lives,” Memphis coach Mike Norvell said.

Asked if he was worried how the Tigers would respond this week after such an emotional win at Houston, Norvell said: “At this point in the year, it’s always emotional. Every game is emotional because every game matters.”

SKAL LABISSIERE SACRAMENTO’S SECOND-LEADING SCORER

The Sacramento Kings are full of Memphis connections. The coach, Dave Joerger, used to coach the Grizzlies. Players Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Kosta Koufos were all Grizzlies.

But it is Skal Labissiere, who played three years of high school basketball at Evangelical Christian School, who is making the biggest impact through the Kings’ 1-3 start this year.

He is averaging 12.5 points, second only to De’Aaron Fox’s 15 points per game.

Randolph is averaging 8.0 points per game and is shooting just 31.3 percent from the field in 22 minutes per game. Labissiere, a 6-11 forward, is shooting 52.5 percent from the floor in 24.8 minutes per game.

NFL AND “RANDOM” DRUG TESTS OF FORMER U OF M KICKER JAKE ELLIOTT

Rookie Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, formerly of the University of Memphis, has made quite the impression. Ever since he booted a game-winning 61-yard field goal, the National Football League has been keeping tabs.

The NFL does random drug testing of its players. But the definition of random might be for up inspection. Elliott, using his Instagram account, indicated he has now been tested three times in two weeks. He is all of 5-9 and 167 pounds. In six games with the Eagles, Elliott is 14-for-17 on field goals and 4-for-5 on kicks of 50 yards or more. He’s 17-for-17 on extra-points.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson, recalling Elliott’s 61-yarder, said it “sounded like a cannon off his foot.”