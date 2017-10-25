Fogelman Properties Adds Day As Senior VP of Investments

VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Matthew Day has joined Fogelman Properties as senior vice president of investments. Day comes to the Memphis-based multifamily real estate services company with 15 years of investment experience and will spearhead its investment platform across the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions.

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Experience: Day comes to Fogelman from Steadfast Cos., where the senior real estate professional oversaw the national acquisition platform as senior vice president. During his time at Steadfast, Day acquired more than 60 assets and $2.3 billion in multifamily assets across the country. Prior to Steadfast, Day held leadership roles at Wentwood Capital, Fortress and Greystar. He earned his MBA at New York Institute of Technology and his bachelor’s degree at Texas State University.

What talent do you wish you had? To play the guitar.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? In business, my father-in-law. He has a strong moral and ethical compass who consistently showed compassion with everyone in his personal and business life. In life, my wife. She is my rock.

What attracted you to Fogelman Properties? Before meeting Rick and Mark (CEO Rick Fogelman and president Mark Fogelman), I knew Fogelman was a strong management company because I toured many Fogelman-managed properties and always walked away impressed. During our initial conversations, I quickly realized that our approach to real estate is very much aligned. Fogelman’s goal is to expand the investment platform through pragmatic investing with long-term investment partners.

What’s the company’s investment strategy right now? Fogelman’s investment strategy is to continue to grow our asset base throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas while expanding into the Colorado market. Fogelman will continue to focus on “value-add” investment opportunities, but will also explore investing in post-renovation and newer, nonvalue-add assets.

How does Fogelman identify potential investment opportunities? We source investment opportunities through brokers and off-market opportunities through existing relationships.

What are your goals in your new position? My goal as the SVP of investments is to expand Fogelman’s multifamily investment platform by, one, building relationships and investing with additional equity partners while maintaining our strong relationships with our current equity partners, and two, acquiring properties in our target markets.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Everyone makes mistakes. It’s how you acknowledge them and then learn from your mistakes that counts.

Derek E. Whitlock has been named a member of Harkavy Shainberg Kaplan & Dunstan PLC. Whitlock has been an associate attorney at the firm since his graduation from law school in 2010. His legal experience includes a broad range of litigation matters, including contract disputes and negotiations, landlord-tenant matters, personal injury and real property matters.

Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh PLLC has added six attorneys to its Memphis office in an expansion of its health care and tax law practices. Jerry Potter, David Monypeny, Tim Hayes Jr., Karen Koplon and Jonathan Martin have joined Harris Shelton’s Memphis office as members, and Taylor Davidson has joined as an associate.

Vinson Smith, vice president of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, has been inducted into the Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. Smith is the third inductee from Memphis in 55 years. Before becoming VP of operations for BGCM, he served as club director of the Bernal E. Smith Club.

Eunice Akindona has joined Pickering Firm Inc. as receptionist/administrative assistant in the firm’s Memphis office. Akindona earned a bachelor’s degree in human environmental science from the University of Arkansas.

Adrian Barnhill has joined Lehman-Roberts Co. as vice president of people. In this newly created role, Barnhill is responsible for recruiting and training talent, developing leaders, and enhancing company culture and employee engagement at Lehman-Roberts and its sister company, Memphis Stone & Gravel Co. Barnhill previously served as human resources manager for Parker Hannifin.

Three Summit Idealease of Memphis employees have been awarded President’s Club honors as one of the 134 highest-achieving professionals in sales, service and management categories across all Idealease locations in North America: Stuart Hellen, area administrative manager;

Jeffrey McDermott, lease account executive; and William Walker, rental manager. McDermott attained President’s Club Elite status and led the entire country in sales.

The Tennessee Chapter of American Society for Landscape Architects has awarded Memphis-based landscape architecture firm Dalhoff Thomas design studio a state Honor Award in General Design for the design and construction of Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown.