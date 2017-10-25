VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Indie Memphis will wrap up the Indie Wednesday Film Series with a screening of “Score: A Film Music Documentary” Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill, 5853 Ridgeway Center Parkway. General admission is $10; Indie Memphis members get in free. Visit indiememphis.com.

The 2017 Collierville Business Expo & Holiday Market, hosted by the Collierville Chamber of Commerce, will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the H.W. Cox Community Center, 440 W. Powell Road. Shop more than 100 exhibitors, including new Holiday Market merchants with decorating ideas and unique gifts, and enjoy live entertainment, seminars and food trucks. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Audio Video Artistry’s third annual Blues Bash is Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the AVA design studio, 7750 Trinity Road, suite 116. The party will feature live music, local food and beer, and the debut of AVA’s Memphis-made Master Artist Speakers. RSVP to brad@avartistry.com.

Old Dominick Distillery’s Pure Memphis Concert Series kicks off with Mark Edgar Stuart performing Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Old Dominick, 79 S. Second St. Enjoy an intimate house show atmosphere on the rooftop terrace with complimentary light appetizers and drink specials. Tickets are $20. Visit olddominick.com.

Rhodes College’s McCoy Theatre will present “Shakespeare’s Women: A Celebration of the Women of Shakespeare” Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 26-28, at 8 p.m. in the theater’s Ewing Studio, 2000 North Parkway. Explore the bard’s women, from celebrated leads to lesser-known characters, through scene, soliloquy and song. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

The 2018-Model Memphis International Auto Show takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 27-29, at Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main St. Experience the latest in-car technology, research your next vehicle and test drive more than a dozen vehicles on site. VIP Pink Night is Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a sneak peek of the show to benefit Komen Memphis MidSouth-Mississippi. Buy VIP Pink Night tickets and discount e-tickets for the show at memphisautoshow.com.