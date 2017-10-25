Amazon Offers Both Sides Of Recurring Incentives Debate

VOL. 132 | NO. 212 | Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones calls it “ironic” that Memphis is competing with cities nationwide for Amazon’s $5 billion headquarters project even as Amazon executives have already picked Memphis for the site of a distribution center.

And last week the company was awarded a property tax abatement, or payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), for that distribution project from EDGE – the Economic Development Growth Engine. The project is just north of the Mississippi state line.

That was a week after the council approved a package of different incentives in its pitch to Amazon to make Memphis the site of the headquarters development.

The irony is the headquarters project is 50,000 jobs – many paying the kind of white collar wages that Jones and most other civic leaders have as their goal for growing the city’s middle class. The distribution center offers jobs that are on the other end of the scale – $26,000 a year.

Those are the kind of lower wage jobs the city may need but that it shouldn’t incentivize with tax breaks, said Jones, who is the council’s representative on the EDGE board.

“Do we continue to allow boards and authorities to incentivize barely minimum wage jobs?” Jones asked fellow council members the day before the EDGE board vote. “It’s a policy discussion we need to have.

“My thing is we live in a low-wage environment,” he said. “People are going to come here for low wages without incentives.”

EDGE president and CEO Reid Dulberger agreed that the council has authority to change the policy but neither the council nor the Shelby County Commission have a vote on the specific tax incentives that EDGE votes on.

And he said a policy shift is a difficult call that hinges on the difference between where Memphis wants to be and where it is.

“I think the question is: Do we have people in our community who need work – whose education level, whose skill level, whose life experiences are such that that’s a job that they can get and they may not have a lot of other options?” he said. “I think the answer may be yes. I’m not proud as a Memphian to say that. But I think the answer may be yes.”

Jones contends it’s not necessarily a trade off when it comes to incentives for what some critics of distribution and logistics jobs have called “stack-and-pack jobs.”

“Do I want the jobs here?” he asked. “Absolutely. But what do we incentivize?”

Council member Worth Morgan says the test for incentives should be whether the incentives are crucial to the development coming to Memphis. Would the deal happen without a PILOT?

“If that business is never created, it’s the same effect,” he said. “We never get that increase in taxes. It’s not that we are incentivizing low wage jobs. It’s that we want jobs in Memphis and we want these jobs from this company. Therefore we must incentivize that.”

The debate isn’t new.

Two years ago the Greater Memphis Chamber began a shift to trying to get more advanced manufacturing jobs in a city known for logistics and distribution.

Chamber president Phil Trenary said the shift is necessary to build and grow the city’s middle class and that the city’s location already gives it an advantage in logistics.

“The only way to grow the tax base is to attract good companies that provide good jobs and, oh, by the way, keep the good jobs we have,” he said in a 2015 cover story for The Memphis News. “So much of the growth we have is based on our existing companies. If we start getting advanced manufacturing, now you start attracting hundreds of jobs with an average salary of $50,000 a year. That’s the kind of operation we are looking for.”

Jones makes the argument that Nashville’s success is built on going directly at white-collar jobs.

“Is Nashville competing, saying we want to build a (600,000-square-foot warehouse)?” he asked. “They send it to Robertson County. They send it to Cheatham County. But they don’t fight for it in Davidson. They fight for – send me your white collar jobs. They incentivize the white collar jobs.”

Dulberger says the competition isn’t in Nashville but south of the city limits.

“Unfortunately, I think if we get in the proverbial van and go down into Mississippi, we can find a number of former Memphis companies that have chosen to go there,” he said. “Competition is real and it has cost our community thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue.”

Better paying jobs is something contenders for Tennessee governor in the 2018 elections are already agreeing on as they have the makings of differences on other issues, including education policy.

And several have said state officials must recognize that Memphis is a different area economically than other parts of the state in terms of what it needs from the state.

Jones says it’s a point local leaders across party lines need to make with everyone running.

“Forget the Ds, forget the Rs – whoever is elected governor, we need to make sure they have an economic development person who is going to look out for Memphis and west Tennessee,” he said.