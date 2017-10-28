Three Musts To Ask for A Nonprofit Gift

VOL. 132 | NO. 211 | Tuesday, October 24, 2017

From October to December nonprofits dedicate time and energy to fundraising. They reach out to supporters and ask them to give. They share their impact – what they have done this year and what they will do next year. They share stories from those whose lives have been changed as a result of donations from people just like you. Many use direct mail, social media, and/or online giving campaigns. Many also encourage their board members, donors, and volunteers to personally talk with potential donors and ask them to make a gift.

For many this is the scariest aspect of fundraising. “I’ll do anything but ask.” This is something we hear from nonprofit board members and other nonprofit supporters. That’s not a surprise. But, there’s another side to the story. “I was waiting for them to ask me. I send something each year, but no one has ever talked to me.” Here’s a snippet of a conversation we heard just this week: “She called me up and said she was introduced to me at an event earlier in the year and she wanted to know how she could get involved and how she could give.”

You get these results when you talk with people about the work of your organization, what you’re all about and the fact that you rely on donations in order to continue your work.

Here are three suggestions to help you start a conversation about giving.

1. Be prepared. Know who you are talking to. What about your organization is a match with their interests and concerns? How much do they already know about your organization? Be ready to briefly share why you are involved. Share what the nonprofit is raising money for and the amount that you have given.

2. MAKE THE ASK. Be sure to ask the person you are talking with, “I would like for you to make a gift. Would you be willing to contribute $___?” Ask for a specific, reasonable and challenging gift. It shouldn’t be too small an amount, nor too large. Pause after you ask for the gift. Do not rush to fill the silence. Give the person time to respond, for they will.

3. When someone says YES, thank them and ask how they want to make their gift, for example, online from the website, with a text or with a check. If they say NO, ask if there is a different amount they would be willing to give. Regardless of the outcome, always say Thank You!

Talking to people is a tried and true way to raise money. People may eventually give online, or in response to a letter they receive. What you don’t know is that your conversation may be the true catalyst. Don’t be afraid to ask.

