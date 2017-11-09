Web Market Delivers Fresh From The Farm

VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

An online farmers market service launched in September by an Arkansas judge and his wife has expanded with the addition of a Thanksgiving-themed meal kit product.

Adam and Tasha Weeks are the owners of Powhatan Farms in Powhatan, Arkansas, and the couple behind the business SingBean.com. That’s their service that lets customers log on from Saturday until Monday night and fill up their online cart with items from a group of farms the service works with.

The Thanksgiving meal kit SingBean is offering will be a kind of local, themed version of popular meal kits from companies like HelloFresh and Blue Apron.

The Weekses, who are also poultry farmers, have been raising turkeys to be the centerpiece of the dinner kits at Powhatan Farms. For those who prefer ham instead of turkey, pre-cooked holiday hams will be provided.

“It’ll have all the sides, everything you need to make the side dishes, the cornbread stuffing and the turkey or the ham,” Adam Weeks said. Customers will have until Nov. 18 to place their Thanksgiving orders at singbean.com, which will then deliver the meals to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

For Adam, the meal kits and the launch of the service only a few weeks ago is the culmination of his own personal shift toward better living and healthier eating that started when he was young.

He recalls the shift away from the pizza he ate in college to starting to get serious about cooking and collecting cookbooks in his 20s. He shopped at three farmers’ markets every week during law school and learned to bake bread while studying for the bar exam.

He started his life as a farmer of chickens and vegetables when he turned 40, and that, he explains, is when things reached a tipping point.

“We created SingBean because we recognized a real need for local food that’s essentially – if we could make local food easy, we thought we could penetrate the market a lot better,” Adam said, a reference to the kind of early mornings and slight inconvenience some people might find with farmers markets. “We’re trying to meet people where they are and use technology to market local food in a new way.”

The Weekses live in Lawrence County, Arkansas, with their young daughter and in addition to their duties at Powhatan Farms, Adam is a district judge and Tasha is a schoolteacher.

They have a focus on raising their animals “ethically” – on pasture. The birds are raised in movable chicken tractors with open floors, which lets the animals eat grass and bugs and the like. The feed ration is all organic and grown by McKaskle Farms, which is also a SingBean vendor.

Participating farms for the Thanksgiving dinner kits include Powhatan Farms, Homeplace Pastures, Rosecreek Farms, Tubby Creek Farms, Bonnie Blue Farms and McKaskle Farms. Deliveries of both the kits and orders from the online store are available across a large swath of the Memphis area, stretching from Downtown to Midtown, East Memphis and on out to Germantown. The price is $6.99 per delivery.

Anyone who visits the SingBean.com website now will be greeted with a standard message that says the site is closed and will open back up Saturday to take orders for Wednesday delivery. Visitors now can click a link letting them join a mailing list that will inform them when the store opens each week and provide them with sales and promotions.

When the store is open, “you can go from vendor to vendor (online) ordering whatever you like, and at the end you check out. And on Wednesday, all the farms deliver to us, we aggregate the orders and deliver them right to your house,” Adam said.