Shake Off The Dirt & Try Again

Author Mary Anne Radmacher is quoted as saying, “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is that little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’” That kind of courage is not always visible, but it is every bit as noble. That kind of courage honors your commitment to yourself to keep evolving into that best version.

It doesn’t matter what it is you are going to try again tomorrow, the point is you’re not giving up today. We have all heard of those famous people who tried over and over again and failed. Their lives are inspirational.

I’ve read accounts of people who kept trying, even later in life, who never gave up and finally succeeded. Successful people such as Abraham Lincoln, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein and Babe Ruth. Even Walt Disney was fired by a newspaper editor because the editor said, “He lacked imagination and had no good ideas.”

I appreciate their courage and how they overcame the obstacles in their way. They shook off the negative opinions of others, never letting anyone or anything discourage them. However, there are days when we aren’t really setting out to change the world, we just want to get through the day so we can try again tomorrow to be who we were meant to be, to fulfill that purpose in our lives, to have the courage to change our circumstances for the better.

Inspirational as all the stories are, there is one story I heard that reminds me to just hang in there.

One day a farmer’s donkey fell into a dry well. The animal fought and struggled to get out, but to no avail. The farmer tried to help but could not figure out what to do. The poor animal was exhausted from the struggle, barely able to breathe. Finally, the farmer decided the animal was old, dying and had given up. He concluded that the donkey’s best days were behind him and he needed to put him out of his misery. He thought it wasn’t worth it to retrieve the donkey and that he needed to cover up the well.

He asked his neighbors to come over and help him. They all grabbed a shovel and begin to shovel dirt into the well. At first, the donkey cried horribly. Then, to everyone’s amazement, he was silent.

The farmer looked in the well and was astonished at what he saw. With every shovel of dirt that fell on his back, the donkey would shake it off and take a step up. As the farmer’s neighbors continued to shovel dirt on top of the animal, he would shake it off and take another step up. Everyone was amazed as the donkey stepped up over the edge of the well and trotted off!

Life is going to shovel dirt on you, all kinds of dirt. Don’t let it bury you. We can succeed by not stopping and never giving up. Shake it off, take another step up and try again tomorrow.

Dr. Mary C. McDonald, a National Education Consultant, can be reached at 901-574-2956 or mcd-partners.com.