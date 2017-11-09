Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

Packaging Manufacturer Plans Expansion in Chattanooga

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say packaging manufacturer M&M Industries plans to create 110 jobs with a $42 million expansion of its operations in southeast Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Tuesday that M&M will purchase and retrofit a building in Chattanooga and expand its current manufacturing facility in the city.

M&M makes plastic pails, plastic containers and custom packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, health care and construction industries. Officials say the expansion will allow the company to support growing demand for its products.

Rolfe says the Chattanooga-based company's expansion "reflects the confidence homegrown businesses have in Tennessee's workforce and business climate."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

