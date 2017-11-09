FTC Frowns on Misleading ‘Made in USA’ Claims

VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

The FTC gets unhappy when a company says its products are “Made in USA” but don’t meet the standards for making such claims. It settled charges this year with companies in a variety of industries whose unqualified claims that their products were “Made in USA” or “Built in USA” weren’t true.

A distributor of water filtration systems claimed they were “Proudly Built in the USA,” when in fact they were wholly imported or made using significant foreign inputs. The products were sold at Sears, Home Depot, Walmart and other well-known retailers. Another company’s pulley block systems featured imported steel plates that were stamped “Made in USA” before they ever entered the country.

In a humorous moment, the FTC announced a settlement with a glue company last year by saying it should “Stick to established Made in USA principles.” The FTC said that 55 percent of the cost of the chemicals used in the glue, including those essential to its function, came from imports.

The manufacturers and marketers of most products aren’t required to say where they’re made. Exceptions are automobiles and textile or wool products. If they make such a claim, however, they must comply with the FTC’s standards.

The FTC says “Made in USA” means that “all or virtually all” of the product has been made in America. Significant parts, processing, and the labor that go into the product must be of U.S. origin. They should contain no or negligible foreign content.

The FTC’s “Complying with the Made in USA standard” publication advises businesses that:

Claims can be express or implied. For example, describing the “true American quality” of the work produced at a company’s American factory could give the impression that the product is of U.S. origin. If that’s not the case, the statement could run afoul of the standards.

A manufacturer or marketer should not say “Our products are made in the USA” when only some are.

The product’s final assembly or processing must take place in the U.S.

The publication also provides guidance for when manufacturers and marketers can make qualified Made in USA claims such as “Made in USA from Imported Parts” or “Assembled in USA.”

In 2014, the FTC landed on a company that certified that other companies’ products were “Made in USA” even though it never independently evaluated them and never rejected an application to use its mark. For all intents and purposes, the manufacturers were self-certifying that their products met the FTC’s standards.

Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, can be reached at rhutchinson@bbbmidsouth.org.