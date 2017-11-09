VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

The St. George’s Independent School Art Show takes place Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at its Collierville campus, 1880 Wolf River Blvd. More than 50 local and regional artists will display and sell sculptures, paintings, mixed-media pieces and more. Visit sgisartshow.org for hours and tickets.

Junior League of Memphis’ Merry Marketplace is Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 9-11, at the Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin Ave. Special events include a Girls’ Night Out on Thursday, Everyday (S)heroes Night on Friday, and Saturday With Santa. Visit merrymarketplace.com for hours, details and advance tickets.

Night at the Brewery, a benefit for United Housing Inc., takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include two drinks and food. Visit uhinc.org.

Westminster Academy will host Axis: The Culture Translator Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the academy’s sanctuary, 2500 Ridgeway Road. Axis’ one-hour presentation helps parents understand the world their students inhabit, while equipping them with resources and knowledge needed to start meaningful conversations about faith, technology, media and culture. Cost is free. Visit wamemphis.com for details and pre-registration.

Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will host its BACC Gala With a Twist Friday, Nov. 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Andy B’s Bartlett, 6276 Stage Road. The evening includes a silent auction, unlimited bowling, heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple; proceeds benefit BACC’s economic development efforts. Visit bartlettchamber.org or call 901-372-9457.

The Orpheum Theatre Group will present Soiree in the Spotlight: The Orpheum Auction Reimagined Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. starting with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St., then moving to The Orpheum, 203. S. Main St., for live and silent auctions, food and open bar, and live entertainment. Tickets are $125. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Howl at the Moon, the Streetdog Foundation’s fifth annual premier fundraiser, is Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Warehouse, 36 E. G.E. Patterson Ave. Enjoy local music, live auction, food, drinks and more. All donations benefit the rescuing and re-homing of stray and abandoned dogs in Memphis. Visit streetdogfoundation.com or call 901-483-0515 for details.