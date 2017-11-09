County Commission Ratifies Opioid Lawsuit Decision

VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

Shelby County Commissioners ratified Wednesday, Nov. 8, the decision of commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer to hire a law firm for a possible county lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over the nation’s opioid addiction problem.

The 8-0 vote in a special meeting of the commission comes ahead of a Tuesday, Nov. 14, hearing in Chancery Court on county mayor Mark Luttrell’s lawsuit against Shafer. Luttrell claims Shafer violated the county charter by acting unilaterally to hire a law firm.

Commissioner Terry Roland said the commission’s ratification vote should effectively void Luttrell’s lawsuit against Shafer.

Luttrell indicated Tuesday, Nov. 7, that if the commission passed the resolution, he would not necessarily sign it automatically. He could veto it, which would set the stage for the commission to consider a veto override.

Luttrell has 10 days from formally receiving the resolution to make his decision.

“We’ve been asking to meet with the administration to bring them on board to manage the lawsuit,” Shafer said after the vote. “We don’t wish to be in the position of managing the lawsuit.”

Luttrell did not attend Wednesday’s meeting. But county chief administrative officer Harvey Kennedy said the administration, through the county attorney’s office, had been interviewing law firms to narrow the choices to represent the county. Shafer says the administration didn’t tell her or other commissioners about that even as the commission indicated it considered the problem to be urgent.

Commissioner Walter Bailey urged the commission to “stand down” because he doesn’t believe it has the legal authority.

“We’ve got a horrific medical crisis with opioids. We all agree on that,” Bailey said. “It seems to me the proper procedure … is to let the chief executive take the lead.”

While he agreed on the crisis, he disagreed with Shafer and others that it constitutes an emergency or warrants immediate action.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying we need to slow down,” said Bailey, an attorney. “We need to back up, stand down. … and see if we can work as a unified agency of county government.”

Roland said there is an urgency.

“You tell the mother and father standing over the casket of a 17-year-old kid that it’s not urgent,” he countered. “It is urgent. … At the end of the day it ain’t about who gets to pick the law firm. That’s what this is all about. We have two branches of government.”

Shafer said while civil lawsuits can take years and the vast majority are settled out of court without ever going to trial, acting promptly can change the behavior of corporations like the pharmaceutical companies that would be targeted.

“We already have laws that are being flouted and violated by this network of industries that is acting de facto like a drug cartel,” she said. “It’s not being cured. One of the ways to get it to a cure is to hit the companies in the pocketbook … We are only going after the bad actors.”

Commissioner Van Turner, an attorney, said acting now preserves the county’s position in lawsuits that are expected to involve county governments and state government as plaintiffs.

“Lawsuits unfortunately take time,” Turner said. “How many more kids or adults are going to die before we get this worked out?”