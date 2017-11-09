Council Explores Pre-Kindergarten Funding, But Sidesteps Idea to Increase Hotel Tax

VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

Memphis City Council members discussed a way to fund prekindergarten in Memphis public schools Tuesday, Nov. 7, but stayed away from specifics of a hike in the hotel-motel tax to the state cap of 5 percent.

A $7.9 million federal grant that helps fund pre-K runs out in 2019.

“This is to start the conversation about where and how we fund pre-K,” council chairman Berlin Boyd said during the executive session discussion with leaders of the local tourism industry watching. “It’s going to be a debated item.”

But Tuesday there was no debate about the specifics. Two previous attempts to fund a prekindergarten expansion – a 2012 countywide sales tax hike referendum and then a 2013 citywide sales tax hike referendum – were both rejected by voters.

“We may not all agree on where it comes from or how we make that happen,” said council member Patrice Robinson. “But we have to step up to the plate. While the adults are fighting about money and who should pay for it, our children are suffering.”

Robinson said she is prepared to propose an immediate allocation of $5 million in city funding for pre-K that would flow to Shelby County Schools through a nonprofit foundation of some kind.

With such a group as the middle man, the city would not be obligated to continue such funding fiscal year after fiscal year under terms of the state’s “maintenance of effort” law. The law requires a local funding body to keep at least the level of existing funding to a school system from one school year to the next once the funding begins.

The council tested the law in 2008 when it cut funding to what was then Memphis City Schools (MCS). The school system took the council to court and won – state courts ruled the funding could not be cut.

The merger and demerger of public education in Shelby County followed closely, ending the city’s direct funding obligation.

Council member Martavius Jones was on the MCS board at the time and he proposed the merger.

“We got out of the education business, but we did not get out of the children business,” he said of city government. “Most of the children who populate Shelby County Schools – they are Memphians. In my opinion, we have an obligation to fund them.”

But Jones doesn’t favor using money from an increase in the hotel-motel tax. He would like to see a unified front by council members and Shelby County commissioners on funding pre-K, with the money coming from county government being more stable source of funding.

Jones also said the timing may be better for a referendum on a sales tax hike – city or county.

“It failed. But we had a lot of things going on in the background,” he said of the previous efforts. “We had a lot of different discussions going on at that time. If we said to the community, ‘This council unanimously supports this’ and then the commission says, ‘We unanimously support this’ – everybody’s on one page.”

Among the business leaders who want to see a strong commitment to pre-K funding is Kathy Buckman Gibson, chairman of the board of Memphis-based Buckman.

“It has a direct impact on the quality of our workforce in our city as well as how we invest our money and what rate of return we can achieve with the money we have invested,” she said. “Today we have more 4-year-olds in pre-K than we ever have before.”

Prekindergarten seats in Shelby County have expanded in the last two years by 37 percent.