VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

FedEx Express to Purchase Up to 50 New Feeder Aircraft

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Express has completed a purchase agreement to modernize its fleet of feeder aircraft.

Under the agreement, FedEx Express will purchase 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft and has the option to buy as many as 20 additional planes.

The first aircraft is expected to deliver in 2020, with subsequent deliveries of about six aircraft per year over a five-year period.

“The purchase of new, more advanced feeder aircraft like the ATR 72-600F is the next step in our very successful fleet modernization strategy, which has helped us greatly improve our fuel efficiency and fleet reliability in recent years,” David L. Cunningham, president and CEO of

FedEx Express, said in a release. “We worked closely with ATR, which developed this new aircraft with special features to help us grow our business, especially in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier.”

The new ATR 72-600Fs will have a forward large cargo door, a rear upper-hinged cargo door, digital cockpits, advanced avionics technology and enhanced take-off performance.

“Current FedEx feeder aircraft do not carry containers or palletized freight, so these new features will help the company better serve customers in the air freight market where palletized shipments are the norm,” the company said in the release.

FedEx currently deploys more than 300 feeder aircraft in 45 countries.

Most of these planes are owned by FedEx and are leased and operated by third-party air carriers.

– Patrick Lantrip

Germantown Planning Board OKs Plan for Old Kroger Site

At its Tuesday, Nov. 7, meeting, the Germantown Planning Commission advanced a trio of developments that included a revised final site plan for the Germantown Collection Shopping Center, a 310-unit multifamily development, and Germantown’s new elementary school.

Headlining the agenda was 2130 Exeter Holdings’ final site plan request for the old Kroger building located at the eponymous address.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the new developers only submitted minor facade and spacing changes to the shopping center and its 7,000-square-foot outparcel.

At one point, this location was supposed to be the new home of a highly anticipated Trader Joe’s, but the on-again-off-again project most recently came to a halt when the previous developers, Centennial American Properties, pulled out in late 2016.

While no specific tenants were named, Germantown Economic and Community Development director Cameron Ross said the new developers are recruiting tenants who will offer a significant reduction in the number of daily grocery deliveries received at the store.

“They are looking at tenants who receive a lower delivery volume than Kroger ever received,” Ross said. “One of our previous applicants on this provided a transportation study that showed the average grocery store receives approximately 20 deliveries a day for the various things that have to come into a grocery store. … With the tenants they are talking to, they are looking at five or less deliveries.”

While the timetable has been pushed back several times, Trader Joe’s still lists the 2130 Exeter Road location as “coming soon” on its website.

Meanwhile, Thompson Thrift Development’s plans for a multifamily residential development also were approved by the commission.

Known as the Watermark at Forest Hill Heights, the 310-unit complex is slated for a 17.7-acre site on the north side of Crestwyn Hills Drive east of Tyndale Drive.

“The proposed development is in this area that was designed as part of the larger Forest Hill Heights Small Area Plan to be the residential corridor and center of mass for the plan and answer the age-old question of chicken and egg: Do you bring rooftops before you bring retail?” Ross said. “The effort was to establish a number of rooftops to encourage more mixed-use development.”

Lastly, the Germantown Municipal School District’s plan for a new public elementary school at 3366 Forest Hill-Irene Road received the planning commission’s approval.

Up next for the trio of projects will be the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday Nov. 13.

– Patrick Lantrip

Boyd Re-Elected As City Council Chairman

The Memphis City Council re-elected Berlin Boyd as chairman of the body for 2018. He was elected to another one-year term Tuesday, Nov. 7, without opposition. Council member Frank Colvett was elected vice chairman over council member Janis Fullilove, who is currently vice chairman.

Fullilove left the meeting after the vote.

In other action Tuesday, the council delayed a final vote on a set of amendments to the Unified Development Code that included a provision allowing citizens to report sign violations and take the matter to General Sessions Environmental Court independent of code enforcement officials. Representatives of sign companies complained that the broader provision would lead to more lawsuits over signage.

A vote on third and final reading of the ordinance was delayed to the Dec. 5 council session.

The council also delayed a vote on plans for an expansion of a Frayser dump site until Dec. 5. The public hearing and council vote on Memphis Wrecking Co.’s proposal had been tentatively set for Nov. 21.

Council member Patrice Robinson sought the delay to get more information about the locations of similar landfills across the city, the dates those dumps are scheduled to close and what the city’s long-term policy is for such sites.

The council also delayed to Nov. 21 a vote on a used-car lot at 3800 Riverdale Road after the project encountered some opposition on the council.

The council approved accepting $11 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s revolving loan fund for clean water projects. The funding goes to the first phase of five years of renovation work at the city’s T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility in southwest Memphis. City leaders broke ground on the project last week.

The council appropriated another $6.9 million for work at the M.C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Facility in Frayser that sets the stage for a similar renovation. The work there includes structural repairs to a disinfection tank; a better security network, including perimeter fencing and lighting; and a new parking lot.

The council also approved $120,000 for the city to buy property east of Rodney Baber Park in Frayser as part of the park’s elevation above flood level and expansion.

– Bill Dries

Tigers’ Miller a Semifinalist For Burlsworth Trophy

University of Memphis senior wide receiver Anthony Miller was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994 and worked his way to a three-year starter and All-American honors in 1998. Burlsworth was selected 63rd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999, but was killed in a car accident 11 days later. His life was the subject of a major motion picture, “Greater,” which was released last year.

The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities.

Miller, who walked on at Memphis in 2013, missed the 2014 season due to a shoulder injury. He stepped into the Tiger lineup in 2015, and 34 games later, he holds the career receiving yards record at Memphis (3,033) and is four catches away from the career receptions record (212) currently held by Duke Calhoun (2006-09).

His 30 receiving touchdowns smashed the previous record of 22 held by Carlos Singleton (2006-09) and he is 95 yards from a second straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Only Miller and NFL star Isaac Bruce have turned in 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Memphis history.

Miller ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with 7.4 receptions per game and second with 100.6 receiving yards per game.

– Don Wade