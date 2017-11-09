Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

3 Injured When Medical Helicopter Makes Hard Landing

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

UNION CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a medical helicopter has made a hard landing in Tennessee, injuring three crew members.

Rick Stacks, a firefighter with the Union City Fire Department, said an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter went down in a residential area at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shelly Schneider, a spokeswoman with the air ambulance company, said a pilot, a nurse and a paramedic suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition at a hospital. She said the helicopter was flying a non-medical flight in Union City at the time it made its hard landing.

Schneider said a cause was not immediately known. She said the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Union City is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 64 248 18,988
MORTGAGES 91 329 22,255
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 225 478 39,009
BANKRUPTCIES 68 186 12,690
BUSINESS LICENSES 25 71 5,968
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 35 124 12,787
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 46 4,738

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.