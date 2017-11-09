3 Injured When Medical Helicopter Makes Hard Landing

VOL. 132 | NO. 223 | Thursday, November 9, 2017

UNION CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say a medical helicopter has made a hard landing in Tennessee, injuring three crew members.

Rick Stacks, a firefighter with the Union City Fire Department, said an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter went down in a residential area at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shelly Schneider, a spokeswoman with the air ambulance company, said a pilot, a nurse and a paramedic suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition at a hospital. She said the helicopter was flying a non-medical flight in Union City at the time it made its hard landing.

Schneider said a cause was not immediately known. She said the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Union City is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

