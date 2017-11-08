Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

The Latest: 2nd Dogfighting Operation Found in Mississippi

AP

Updated 2:55PM
Print | Front Page

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on dogfighting operations in Mississippi (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Authorities in southwestern Mississippi say they found a dogfighting operation with about three dozen pit bulls, some that were chained to trees and some that were mutilated.

Sheriff Travis Patten tells the Natchez Democrat it could be Adams County's largest animal abuse case.

He says some of the dogs' legs were bitten off. One was missing its lower jaw. Some dead dogs were in plain sight, unburied.

Authorities were looking for Tommie Queen, the man listed as the owner of the 2-acre (0.81 hectares) property. An organization was called in to assess the animals.

Discovery of the dogs in Adams County on Monday came the same day that a sheriff in central Mississippi's Madison County said four men were arrested and 32 dogs were seized in a dogfighting operation there.

____

5:30 a.m.

Authorities say four men have been arrested and 32 dogs and puppies were seized following a dogfighting operation in Mississippi.

A Madison County Sheriff's Department news release says deputies received a tip regarding dogfighting. Authorities say deputies later found two dogs surrounded by four men who were encouraging the canines to fight.

News outlets report three mother dogs, 15 puppies and 14 adult dogs were seized. Authorities say the animals suffered from malnourishment and some didn't have access to water.

At least two dogs were taken to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center for emergency treatment.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old HB Preyer III, 39-year-old Maurice Greenwood, 37-year-old Derrick L. Mack and 36-year-old Michael Brown on Saturday. They each face at least one dogfighting charge. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

