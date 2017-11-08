Surgical Distribution Company Finds New Home in the Memphis Medical District

VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Whether it’s in large chucks, like the Wonder Bread bakery redevelopment, or in smaller increments, like the Edge Alley and Shab Chic Marketplace, more and more once forgotten pockets of the Memphis Medical District are finding new life.

Hoping to join that list is Chris Liberto, a businessman and real estate investor who is planning to move his growing business to a 12,500-square-foot building at 691 Marshall Ave.

“It’s a strategic move,” Liberto said. “I want to be in the neighborhood. I think it’s a good area to be in for what I do, because it’s close to the core of the Memphis Medical Center.”

His company, Liberto Surgical LLC, is an independent distributor for the Warsaw, Indiana-based medical device company Zimmer Biomet, which is a publicly traded spin-off of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“I have distribution for the division of Zimmer Biomet that sells cranial plating and thoracic plating,” he said. “So these would be bone plates for applications such as facial fractures, rib fractures and sternotomies and craniotomies.”

Liberto launched his company five years ago in a 300-square-foot office in the Candy Factory Suites at 25 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Eventually, he moved into a larger suite in the Candy Factory, but soon outgrew this space as well.

“I was a sales rep for them, then I took a role as an independent distributor and now I have distribution for Arkansas, Mississippi and Western Tennessee,” he said. “As the business has grown, I need more storage space and a little bit more of everything, so I’m moving over here.”

Although he will take up only 1,800 to 2,000 of the total 12,500 square feet, he won’t necessarily be alone. Liberto bought the three-bay, 92-year-old building four years ago as a home for his part-hobby, part-business venture, Edge Motorsport Storage.

“I started doing that with the building about four years ago before the neighborhood was really hitting this transition,” he said.

A self-described car and motorcycle aficionado, Liberto said his car storage business, which is similar in practice to Front Street Vintage Auto on South Front Street, is more of a hobby than anything else.

Liberto hopes to move his surgical distribution company into its new home before Thanksgiving and is searching for an additional user to occupy the middle bay of his building to fully activate the site.

“It’s neat to see the changes that are occurring,” he said. “Business is growing in the neighborhood. Over time you’re watching it go from a light industrial area to five years later having things like High Cotton and Edge Alley.”