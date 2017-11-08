Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Rural Hospital in North Mississippi Sold to Tennessee Owner

AP

Updated 2:47PM
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another.

Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds.

Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee.

Curea is a not-for-profit company that also owns hospitals in Amory and Batesville, Mississippi; and in Russellville, Haleyville and Winfield, Alabama.

Community Health Systems still has nine hospitals in Mississippi, all with Merit Health in the name. Two are in Flowood. The others are in Biloxi, Brandon, Canton, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Natchez and Vicksburg.

