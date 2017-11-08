Last Word: Lawyering Up, No More Beale Street Cover and Pastner Probe

VOL. 132 | NO. 222 | Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Committee day for the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday has now come to include a special meeting to vote on something. And that something amounts to doubling down on the move by commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer to lawyer up on the issue of opioid abuse and the role big pharma has played in the problem. The special meeting comes two days after Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell sued Shafer in Chancery Court claiming she violated the county charter by unilaterally making that decision last week.

Across the mall at City Hall, the City Council did away with any cover charge to get on Beale Street on Saturday nights in the spring and summer. The move Tuesday was unexpected as the council approved $50,000 in funding from the cover charge stash to go toward hiring a crowd control consultant.

Grizz over Portland Tuesday evening in Oregon 98-97.

Film crews all over the Downtown area working on something. Main between Beale and MLK will be closed down starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Other crews at the courthouse setting up last night and on a couple of other streets Downtown.

Former Tigers basketball coach Josh Pastner under investigation by the NCAA after a close associate says he was the middle man for gifts to two Georgia Tech basketball players and Ron Bell’s allegations include Pastner’s time at the U of M.

As promised, a deeper dive into the topic of the week in local politics – plans for the Fairgrounds redevelopment and the part of the discussion that is about more than bricks and mortar.

A medical device distributor that started in The Candy Factory Suites Downtown is moving closer to the Medical District. Liberto Surgical LLC is moving into a building its founder Chris Liberto owns on Marshall that he had been using exclusively for a car storage business.

When you see the word “infrastructure” you might think of roads and bridges – maybe a schematic. But The Brass Door? Infrastructure is just what the Downtown pub needed in order to reopen and that’s where the bar’s ownership intersected with the owners of the Majestic Grille who now have a consulting business that has already turned around the restaurant at Beale Street Landing, now known as The Front Porch.

At Beale Street Landing Tuesday morning, Republican contender for governor Randy Boyd ended a statewide run – not the run he is making for governor, an actual run across the state in different stages starting in August. With a group of 20 supporters and family, he started the last 4.3 miles that began in Bristol, Tennessee in North Memphis.

The Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence has undergone more than a rebranding with its new name “Momentum Nonprofit Partners.” There are other changes to the organization unveiled in Midtown Tuesday evening.

Atop our Memphis Newsmakers segment, Diane Kauker, the state’s restaurant manager of the year who has been at Folk’s Folly since 1984.